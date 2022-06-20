Five takeaways from the French elections – and what could happen next

Jon Henley in Paris
·5 min read
<span>Photograph: Denis Charlet/AFP/Getty Images</span>
Photograph: Denis Charlet/AFP/Getty Images

Emmanuel Macron’s alliance remains the largest force in France’s parliament, but the president – comfortably re-elected eight weeks ago – lost his overall majority amid a strong electoral showing by a new leftist coalition and a historic far-right surge.

Here are five key takeaways from a shock legislative election that leaves the centrist leader needing to strike difficult deals with other parties to deliver his promised reforms – and that could yet plunge France into political chaos.

A triumph for the far right

Marine Le Pen’s National Rally (RN), which routinely scores 20% or more in national elections, had just eight of the 577 MPs in the last parliament. In the new assembly it will have 89, an elevenfold increase and a historic total (its previous high was 35 in 1986, under a short-lived period of proportional representation).

The unprecedented score, double what polls predicted, qualifies the far-right party as a political group under the assembly’s rules, giving it significant speaking rights and representation on parliamentary committees, and will allow it to pay off its debts and build up a campaign warchest for future elections.

The party also cleared the thresholds required to be able to launch parliamentary investigations and challenge bills before the constitutional court. In the words of many commentators, its score represents a seismic breakthrough.

A dire night for Macron

The president’s coalition, Ensemble (Together), finished up with 245 deputies, by far the largest bloc in parliament but well short of the 289 seats needed for a majority and more than 100 down from the previous parliament.

There were a few bright spots, such as the first-time election of the Europe minister, Clément Beaune, but Macron also lost a string of heavy hitters. Analysts say the 44-year-old president must take much of the blame, accusing him of throwing away a solid projected parliamentary lead after his re-election in April with an all but nonexistent campaign in which he seemed to rely on the tradition of French voters usually giving newly elected president a majority.

Rapidly rising inflation and cost of living concerns also revived popular resentment of Macron and his style, widely perceived as arrogant, top-down and “president-of-the-rich”. Macron, used to ramming his pro-business reforms through parliament with little regard for opposition views, will have to learn the art of political consensus-building; he faces weeks of negotiations and may yet fail to form a functioning majority.

The left’s tactics paid off, but not completely

The Socialist and Communist parties, the radical-left Unbowed France (LFI) and the Greens (EELV) scored no more votes in combination than in the previous 2017 election, but their decision to jointly field a candidate in each constituency as part of a new alliance under the hard-left veteran Jean-Luc Mélenchon paid off, allowing them to win 131 MPs, treble their previous total (they can also count on the support of some of the 22 deputies from non-allied leftwing parties).

The performance makes Nupes, as the alliance is known, the largest opposition force in parliament. Most observers, however, believe that with major differences over everything from the EU to nuclear power and policing, Nupes will struggle to remain united for long once Macron tries to peel off more moderate MPs. Mélenchon fell far short of his target of a left-leaning parliamentary majority (with him as prime minister); it is unclear how far his LFI, as the major force in the alliance, will be able to dictate to its less radical allies.

Low turnout and a ‘republican front’ hit by a bitterly divided electorate

Abstention played a crucial role. As in the first round, more than half of eligible voters stayed away from the polls, with turnout at just 46%. Young and less well-off people abstained en masse: only 29% of 18- to 24-year-olds and 36% of people in households earning less than €1,200 a month voted, compared with 66% of those over 70 and 51% of those with higher incomes. France’s so-called republican front, in which moderate voters traditionally ally to keep out the extremes, also failed at the local level.

Divided in effect into three mutually antagonistic blocs (far right, left/far left and centre), many voters – faced with a two-horse second-round run-off that did not feature their preferred candidate – simply stayed away. This explains much of the far-right surge: according to the pollster Ipsos, such is the mutual antipathy between leftist and centrist voters that 72% of Macron supporters abstained or spoiled their ballot in races between Nupes and the National Rally, while 72% of Nupes voters abstained or spoiled their ballot in run-offs between Ensemble and the far-right party.

A more representative – but potentially paralysed – parliament

For some, the upsides in Sunday’s results are that power in France will now necessarily shift from president to parliament; that the makeup of the assembly more accurately reflects its electorate; and that French MPs will be forced to reach consensus in the national interest.

Unlike in Scandinavian countries, Germany or the Netherlands, however, France’s modern national assembly has no tradition of compromise, and other commentators fear a fatally hung parliament, paralysis and political crisis at a time of major European and global challenges.

Three main options ahead

Related: Macron’s domestic challenges pile up as second term begins

Where now? To form a majority, Macron could seal a pact with the centre-right Les Républicains (LR), which have 64 MPs but are split between their moderate, pro-European wing and a harder-right, more nationalist faction. Senior LR leaders, however, have for the time being ruled out a formal coalition.

The party may yet break up, with some MPs rallying to Macron, or alternatively the president may seek support from right and/or left on a bill-by-bill basis (as the Socialist president François Mitterrand once did, with some legislative success). LR has said it would be open to this; Nupes has been less forthcoming.

But if the assembly parties fail to work constructively together (LFI and RN, in particular, could prove particularly obstructive), deadlock will ensue and a snap election, which Macron can call at any time, may prove to be the only way out – possibly within months.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Redblacks looking for more than just a good effort in rematch with Blue Bombers

    OTTAWA — Moral victories won’t help the Ottawa Redblacks in the standings. After dropping a 19-17 loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on a last-minute field goal in their season opener last week, the Redblacks are hoping for a different result when they host the two-time defending Grey Cup champions for a rematch on Friday. Ottawa did a lot of good things last week against the Bombers but fell just short. Preparing for Winnipeg in a back-to-back situation presents a different challenge. “It's inte

  • Canada's Kylie Masse motivated for world backstroke final

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Canadian swimmer Kylie Masse will chase a third straight world title in the women's 100-metre backstroke Monday. The 26-year-old from LaSalle, Ont., posted the second-fastest time in both the preliminaries and semifinals Sunday in Budapest. Regan Smith of the U.S. was the quickest qualifier in 57.65 seconds. Masse, a double backstroke silver medallist in last summer's Olympic Games in Tokyo, was on world-record pace in her semifinal heat at the halfway turn and finished in 58

  • Short-handed Austin manages 1-0 win over Montreal

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal’s heavily rotated lineup fell 1-0 to a short-handed Austin FC at Stade Saputo on Saturday night. This continues Montreal’s (7-6-2) poor form while up a man, having been outscored 3-0 this season with a numerical advantage. Former Montreal striker Maxi Urruti was Austin’s (8-4-3) lone goal scorer. “I would’ve like to see us get on the front foot and attack their box more, we need to pick up the pace and we just didn’t do that enough,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “At the

  • U.S. Open: For Thomas, honesty is a costly policy

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Justin Thomas wanted to honor the spirit of the game. His reward: a chunky wedge from a bad lie and a big fat bogey on the scorecard. The PGA champion’s drive on the fourth hole at The Country Club on Saturday came to rest awkwardly beside a drain in the fairway. Thomas asked for a ruling, but confessed to the official that the drain didn't interfere with his swing; if he'd said it did, he he would have been entitled to free relief. Forced to play the ball as it lied, Tho

  • No MLB manager has been ejected more than Charlie Montoyo in 2022

    The Blue Jays manager was booted for an MLB-leading fourth time the moment he stepped on the field to argue a call in Saturday's loss to the Yankees.

  • Canada's Mislawchuk earns World Cup sprint triathlon silver

    HUATULCO, Mexico — Tyler Mislawchuk earned a silver medal in a World Cup sprint triathlon Sunday. The two-time Olympian from Oak Bluff, Man., finished just one second behind winner Genis Grau of Spain in a three-man foot race for the podium. Triathlon's sprint distance features a 750-metre swim, 20k bike and 5k run. Brazilian bronze medallist Miguel Hidalgo was just two seconds back of Mislawchuk, who won the Huatulco race in both 2021 and 2020. “It was a bit of a strange race,” said the 27-year

  • Rattlers put on strong display of offensive balance handing Stingers 3rd straight loss

    The Saskatchewan Rattlers trio of Devonte Bandoo, Tony Carr, Scottie Lindsey combined for 66 points as they handed the Edmonton Stingers their third consecutive loss by a score of 97-85 in Saskatoon on Friday. Bandoo led the way with 25 points, with Lindsey adding 21 and Carr contributing 20 points for Saskatchewan (4-4). The Stingers (4-4), whose last win came against the Montreal Alliance on June 8, were led by Jordan Baker's 17 points and 11 rebounds. Marlon Johnson also recorded a double-dou

  • Canadiens trade Shea Weber to Golden Knights for forward Evgenii Dadonov

    MONTREAL — Shea Weber has played his final game in a Montreal Canadiens' sweater. And maybe his last game in the NHL. Weber missed the entire 2021-22 season with foot and ankle injuries that have put his playing career in doubt. General manager Kent Hughes said on Thursday that the Canadiens were operating under the impression that their former captain would not play again as his contract was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights. Montreal received forward Evgenii Dadonov from the Golden Knights, w

  • Avalanche thump Lightning in Game 2 to take commanding series lead

    The Cup-final form of the Colorado Avalanche is proving to be the stiffest challenge the Lightning have faced yet.

  • NHL Draft: Sharks' biggest needs, top prospects

    The Sharks have a number of needs heading into the NHL draft.

  • Blue Jays were 'the leader' to sign Justin Verlander at one point last offseason

    It sounds like Justin Verlander was almost a Blue Jay last winter.

  • Willis opts to retire from Colts, pursue ministry

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Khari Willis found there was more to life than football. So on Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts' promising 26-year-old starting safety surprised many by retiring to join the ministry. “I am both humbled and excited to pursue the holy call that God has for my life which brings me much joy and purpose,” Willis wrote in his announcement on Twitter. “Thank you all for the support over the years.” Indy seemed to have an inkling Willis considered leaving when it excused him from the

  • Turbide toughs it out in pool to win world title

    MADEIRÃ, Portugal — Don't call Nicolas-Guy Turbide an overnight success. But feel free to call the Quebec City athlete a world champion. Making his fourth career appearance at Madeira, the longtime national team standout finally reached the top of the world championship podium on Wednesday thanks to a triumph in the men’s 100-metre backstroke S13 at the Penteada Olympic Swimming Complex. Turbide claimed silver in his favourite event at last summer’s Paralympic Games in Tokyo and at the 2019 Worl

  • Hill leads undermanned Nighthawks to victory, snap Honey Badgers' 6-game win streak

    Ahmed Hill scored a team-high 23 points as the undermanned Guelph Nighthawks squad snapped the Hamilton Honey Badgers' six-game winning streak with a 89-83 victory on Sunday in Guelph, Ont. Missing both Cat Barber and AJ Lawson, the Nighthawks (6-3), who have now won five games in a row themselves, were able to avenge an 18-point loss to Hamilton (7-2) earlier in the season. Following a tight opening frame where Guelph took a one-point lead at the end, the Honey Badgers opened the second quarter

  • Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh claims world championship silver

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Toronto teenager Summer McIntosh earned a silver medal in the women's 400-metre freestyle at the world championship Saturday. The 15-year-old was second to veteran swimmer Katie Ledecky of the U.S. Canadian women also claimed silver in the women's 4 x 100 freestyle relay. Ledecky defended her title in a time of three minutes 38.15 seconds ahead of McIntosh in 3:59.39, which was a Canadian record in the distance. American Leah Smith took bronze in 4:02.08. McIntosh was the you

  • Zalatoris, Fitzpatrick survive beast of Open to share lead

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Will Zalatoris and Matt Fitzpatrick avoided the carnage and calamity that took down golf's best Saturday at a U.S. Open that set the tone for a final day of survival. Zalatoris, who lost in a three-hole playoff at the PGA Championship last month, made only one bogey — a staggering feat on a beast of a Brookline course — for a 3-under 67. “Felt like I shot a 61,” Zalatoris said. “Whenever I made a mistake I was able to get away with it or pull off something miraculous.” Fi

  • Canada's Wilkerson, Bukovec earn women's world beach volleyball silver

    ROME — Canada's Brandie Wilkerson and Sophie Bukovec claimed silver in the women's world beach volleyball championship Sunday. The Toronto duo fell 21-17, 21-19 to Brazil's Eduarda Santos Lisboa and Ana Patricia Silva Ramos in the final in Rome. Wilkerson, 29, and Bukovec, 26, are a new team having joined forces before this season. The Canadians were seeded 20th in the world championship and lost to the No. 2 seeds Sunday. "The medal validates the hard work that we’ve put in this season," Bukove

  • Gibson outduels Harris as Bandits narrowly edge Shooting Stars

    The Fraser Valley Bandits defeated the Scarborough Shooting Stars in a 92-89 nail-biter on Saturday at the Langley Events Centre. Shane Gibson put on a show for the Bandits, leading the team with 29 points and eight rebounds to help Fraser Valley (5-2) snap the Shooting Stars' three-game winning streak. The Bandits jumped out to a 27-18 lead after the first quarter, but Scarborough (4-4) closed the gap in the second and third quarters to enter the final frame down just one. After entering the El

  • Jordyn Huitema leaves PSG, joins NWSL's OL Reign with fellow Canadian Quinn

    Jordyn Huitema will now be playing closer to home. The Canadian women's national team forward joins the NWSL's OL Reign, leaving Paris St. Germain after three seasons. OL Reign, based in Seattle, is owned by France's Olympique Lyonnais and is the closest women's professional soccer team to Huitema's hometown of Chilliwack, B.C. The 21-year-old made 73 appearances with PSG over her three seasons, scoring nine goals and helping her club win the Coupe de France and Division 1 Féminine. "I'm really

  • NHL Draft: Blues' biggest needs, top prospects

    With Scott Perunovich looking poised to step in full-time next year, the Blues need to start replenishing their defense prospect pool at the 2022 draft.