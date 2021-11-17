Five takeaways from the Carolina Hurricanes’ road victory over the Vegas Golden Knights

Five takeaways from the Carolina Hurricanes’ 4-2 road victory Tuesday over the Vegas Golden Knights:

-- Not sure what the Vegas odds are, but it’s a safe bet the Canes won’t be dropping off Seth Jarvis on the West Coast during this trip. The rookie forward is playing his way into a lineup spot, full time. He has too much speed, skill and an unusual toughness for his size -- 5-11 and 175 pounds -- for the Canes to send him back to his junior team, the Portland Winterhawks.

Jarvis made some power moves to the net in the first period Tuesday, once carrying Vegas’ Chandler Stephenson, a strong 200-pounder, on his back. In the third, his quick follow on the rebound of an Ethan Bear shot gave the Canes a 3-2 lead with his second goal in seven games (with two goals disallowed).

Looks like Jarvis, who notched his first game-winning goal, is a keeper. As Canes coach Rod Brind’Amour put it, “Another good game for him. He’s earned every bit of opportunity that he’s getting.”

-- The “Tony DeAngelo Experiment” continues to work out for the Canes. Carolina took a chance in free agency in signing the oft-volatile defenseman after losing Dougie Hamilton. So far, so good for DeAngelo: three goals, 11 assists in 14 games.

DeAngelo produced the game’s first goal Tuesday, jumping into the rush as Martin Necas, back in the lineup, made a well-executed setup pass. But you have to take the good with the bad. DeAngelo was caught up ice in second period, forcing goalie Antti Raanta to make a one-on-one save.

Carolina Hurricanes celebrate a goal against the Golden Knights during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/L.E. Baskow)

-- Good idea by Brind’Amour to take a look at Jesperi Kotkaniemi at center, his natural position. It came at the expense of Derek Stepan, who was made a healthy scratch Tuesday, but Brind’Amour continues to explore the best use of the player the Canes obtained with the offer sheet to Montreal.

Kotkaniemi’s line, with wingers Steven Lorentz and Jordan Martinook, gave the Canes a lift in an otherwise mediocre second period for Carolina. The Canes’ fourth line had a relentless forechecking shift that lasted more than 80 seconds, all in the Vegas zone. Kotkeniemi had two shots and Lorentz a third during the shift.

“That line was good for us and generated some good long shifts,” Brind’Amour said.

-- The decision to sit Stepan on Tuesday wasn’t the only one Brind’Amour had to make. Goaltender Frederik Andersen had three days of rest after Alex Lyon started, and won, the Saturday game against St. Louis. But Brind’Amour went with Raanta, who was playing his first game since his concussion Nov. 6 at Florida, where he relieved Andersen and was injured.

Raanta had 21 saves in his second win of the season and stoned Vegas’ Mark Stone three times in the third period. “I felt like today was more what I want to do, more in control,” Raanta said. “Lots of fun today.”

-- The mark of a good team is having the mental toughness to win on the road, and there might be no louder place than T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, with all the glitz and noise.

“When they get some goals the building gets really loud,” Raanta said. “It’s show business here, a pretty interesting setup.”

The Canes now are 6-1 on the road, matching their home record to improve to 12-2-0 overall. Sebastian Aho and Vincent Trocheck each had a goal and assist, and Necas and Teuvo Teravainen each had two assists, as the Canes won for the third time in four games at T-Mobile. Apparently another good bet.