Our Five: The most surprising 2-0 teams of 2018

The 2018 college football seasons is already two weeks old. Where has the time gone? There are a few surprising teams who are 2-0 (or even 3-0!) so far this season. Here are our five most surprising undefeated teams through Week 2.

5. Duke

The Blue Devils are 2-0 after beating Army in Week 1 and Northwestern in Week 2. The Northwestern win was convincing as the Blue Devils won 21-7 and controlled the second half in a game where Northwestern was favored. But there’s a reason why Duke is at No. 5 on this list and may not be ranked anytime soon. Quarterback Daniel Jones suffered a fractured left clavicle against the Wildcats and is sidelined indefinitely.

4. Maryland

The Terrapins beat Bowling Green in Week 2. Big deal. That moved Maryland to 2-0 after a Week 1 win against Texas. It was the Terps’ second-straight win over the Longhorns and moves Maryland a long way to getting to a bowl game in 2018. A bowl would also help Matt Canada’s chances of being the team’s interim head coach at the end of the season if D.J. Durkin doesn’t get his job back after his administrative leave.

3. Cal

The Bears’ 2018 improvement may be very real. Cal opened the season with a convincing win over North Carolina in Week 1 and then went to BYU in Week 2 and beat the Cougars. Yeah, both teams were pretty bad in 2017. But BYU beat Arizona in Week 1. Cal has Idaho State on Saturday and should be 3-0 before Oregon travels to Berkeley on Sept. 29.

2. Hawaii

The Warriors have the nation’s best record at 3-0. Hawaii beat Colorado State in Week 1, Navy in Week 2 and took care of Rice in Week 3. Both Colorado State and Navy went to bowl games a year ago. The Warriors have a great shot of finishing the month at 5-1 with games against Duquesne and San Jose State on the schedule. A Saturday trip to Army — at 6 a.m. Hawaii time — will be a hell of a win if Hawaii pulls the upset.

1. Arizona State

All hail Herm Edwards. The Sun Devils took care of business against Texas-San Antonio in Week 1 and then upset then-No. 15 Michigan State in Week 2 on a last-second field goal. ASU’s win moved the Sun Devils into the top 25 and suddenly contending in a wide-open Pac-12 South isn’t out of the question. If Arizona State is for real and not a September fluke, we’ll be eating our words about the decision to hire Edwards.

