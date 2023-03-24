Five Strategies to Implement into Your Management Style

The working world has undergone significant changes over the last few years. In the early months of 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic started to spread around the world, no one knew just how much change it was going to bring with it. It didn’t take long before organizations were transitioning to remote operations and setting up work-from-home environments for anyone that was able. Through this transition, other aspects of organizational operations had to change too, in order to match this new working world in which nearly everyone was remote. One such resulting change was that managers and organizational leaders had to rework and tweak their management styles and strategies.

Now, over two years after the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the worst of it likely in the rearview mirror, the remote working world doesn’t look to be going anywhere. In fact, it seems as though many of the changes that happened in the face of the pandemic are likely going to be societally permanent. As such, new managers entering the workplace, and preexisting managers who are still learning how to navigate the remote-working environment, can use these management strategies to effectively establish leadership in a modern organization.

“Across all sectors, organizations are grappling with rapid transformation. On top of that, there are enormous global shifts and challenges to contend with, such as climate change, and shifting political and economic power. To put it bluntly, our world is changing fast. And organizations must learn to adapt accordingly.”

– Bernard Marr, Contributing Author, Forbes –

Leading by Example

One of the best managerial strategies that anyone can implement is to simply lead by example. If you’ve ever had a manager, boss, or other person of authority utter the phrase, “Do as I say, not as I do,” that’s a pretty strong indication that they’re a poor leader - and aren’t leading by example. Managers who lead by example set the bar when it comes to expectations and standards, and they do so by proving their own talent and ability.

“Leading by example is incredibly important because it really just sets the tone. If you’re leading by example, then your expectations aren’t unrealistic - they can’t be, because you’re leading the way. You’re showing your team members the path forward.”

– Max Schwartzapfel, CMO, Fighting For You –

When a manager leads by example it can be extremely beneficial for team morale, as well as overall levels of productivity. Not only that, but this type of management is conducive to teaching and educating team members so that they themselves can be more effective moving forward.

“It’s not hard to tell a bad manager apart from a good manager. It’s in the way they carry themselves, how they treat others, where they direct the credit of success, and of course, where they place blame in failure. Good managers lead, they don’t sit on the shoulders of others.”

– Sean Doherty, General Manager, Box Genie –

Managing With Empathy and Understanding

Another societal movement in the wake of the pandemic was much more national attention being brought to the reality of mental health. In 2022, it’s becoming more common and much less taboo to have discussions about things like depression, anxiety, and other aspects of mental health. Keeping this in mind, emotional intelligence in management and organizational leadership is also becoming more and more important.

“Now more than ever before, it’s absolutely vital for organizations to take care of their people. We’re in an era where professionals just want to be treated like human-beings. It’s really that simple. And it’s beneficial. People return the same amount of energy and loyalty they’re offered.”

– Rachel Roff, Founder and CEO, Urban Skin Rx –

Managing with empathy and understanding doesn’t mean letting people off the hook for poor work, or letting it slide when someone fails to meet their obligations. Rather, it’s about understanding the need for a work-life balance, and the ability to take situational context into consideration. We can still hold one another accountable, while treating each other with respect and approaching conversations with understanding.

“We see companies being more generous than ever with their employees these days because the value of empathy and emotional intelligence is finally sinking in. Companies are allowing people more flexibility, more time off, better benefits; all to show their workers that they care about them as humans, and not just a means to the bottom line.”

– Ryan Rottman, Co-Founder and CEO, OSDB Sports –

Hands-Off Management

There’s a good chance that we’ve all had to deal with a manager, boss, teacher, or even a parent, who had micromanagement tendencies. Micromanaging and micromanagement practices are productivity-killers. No one can get anything done when they have someone constantly looking over their shoulder, or hovering around the corner. To put it plainly, there are a plethora of issues with micromanagement.

“You don’t want anyone in your organization to feel like they’re being micromanaged, and you don’t want managers to feel like they need to be micromanaging. It’s just not conducive to a productive work environment.”

– Cody Candee, Founder and CEO, Bounce Luggage Storage –

Rather than constantly bugging your employees about deadlines, or imparting your own workflow style on them, try a more hands-off management approach. This allows professionals to be quite a bit more autonomous which is beneficial in a variety of ways. Autonomous employees feel more ownership over their role, and in turn, report higher levels of job satisfaction and engagement. Additionally, by offering a hands-off management approach, you open the door for questions, and can be a guiding hand when approached specifically for help.

“When you take a step back and let people run their own show, the dynamic changes. Their contributions matter more and they don’t feel like they’re being babysat. Plus, when they have some control, they’re more willing to ask for help when they need it.”

– Lionel Mora, CEO, Neoplants –

Empowering Employees

Good managers and organizational leaders work to empower and enable their employees and team members. In order to empower your employees, you need to be comfortable delegating important and impactful tasks. By offering leadership opportunities to your team members, you give them the chance to rise to the occasion and show off their full breadth of talent.

“Get your team members involved in as many leadership opportunities as you can. Especially if they’re eager. You will be able to promote from within, but also you want everyone in your organization to find a role that they truly love.”

– Alex Novak, CEO, SLR –

There are many benefits that stem from a management strategy that empowers employees and enables team members to take full ownership over their roles and contributions. For instance, employee engagement and productivity both increase when team members feel empowered by leadership.

“It can be life-changing to have a manager, a coach, or a leader that really believes in you and sees your potential. I wouldn’t be where I am today if I hadn’t had the support of some really amazing mentors when I was getting my start.”

– Brian Lee, Co-Founder and CEO, ARENA CLUB –







Prioritizing the Work-Life Balance

As mentioned earlier, the professional world looks vastly different today than it did even just a handful of years ago. With a wide majority of professionals working from home, or wherever they fancy to set up a hotspot, organizational leadership is finally learning how much value the everyday person puts on flexibility and achieving a reasonable work-life-balance.

“It’s really kind of startling to look back and see how long it took organizations to realize that workers just wanted a bit of freedom and flexibility. Now, companies are going out of their way to retain talent with remote work policies and flexible working schedules.”

– Christy Pyrz, Chief Marketing Officer, Paradigm Peptides –

Managers and organizational leaders who allow their team members to work with some flexibility in order to achieve a fulfilling work-life balance continually see the beneficial impact of these strategies.

“If you’ve ever wanted to take a day off just to lay on your bed and do nothing else at all, you should understand the need for some time off. Everyone needs a work-life balance. Managers who understand this will always have an easier time connecting with their teams than managers who do not.”

– Brittany Dolin, Co-Founder, Pocketbook Agency –

A few Final Thoughts

There are many different management styles and strategies out there that can be effective. Finding the right combination of management tactics and tools for you can help your teams go far above and beyond their goals.

“Adopt a mindset of seeing more in your people than they see in themselves. Encourage their commitment by recognizing their strengths and focusing on the rewards they’ll get, not just the obstacles they’ll face along the way. And most of all, do more listening than talking. Most people know deep down what they need to do to achieve their goals. Ask your employees, and then help them hold themselves accountable to that plan.”

– Mike Esterday, Forbes Councils Member, Forbes –

