Pair of five-star recruits join Bronny James Jr. to form super team at Sierra Canyon

The Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers are amassing star power by the minute, but another super team is forming in Southern California.

A pair of five-star recruits are transferring to Sierra Canyon School in Los Angeles, where they will be joining a star-studded team that includes NBA sons Bronny James Jr. and Zaire Wade.

Rising senior B.J. Boston, the No. 2 shooting guard in the nation, will reportedly play his final season for the Trailblazers. This comes one day after fellow top-10 recruit, Ziaire Williams, announced his intention to transfer to Sierra Canyon.

Even beyond Boston, Williams, James and to a lesser extent Wade, Sierra Canyon boasts one of the most talented rosters at any high school. Rising sophomore Amari Bailey already committed to UCLA as a top-10 recruit for 2022, while Terren Frank is a three-star recruit in the 2020 class.

Plenty of eyes were already going to be on the school because it will be Bronny Jr.’s first high school action, but the overwhelming talent will draw even more national attention. On Thursday, LeBron tweeted out what people could expect to see from his son.

Expect a kid that will play for his teammates. Will work hard, pay his dues and when his number is called he’ll make mistakes like any kid but will be ready and coached very well. Someone who doesn’t care about rankings cause the only thing that matters is his team success. 🙏🏾💯 https://t.co/qfUeZN0pzO — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 18, 2019

Sierra Canyon will be looking to win a third straight state title after winning last year with seniors Scotty Pippen Jr. and Kenyon Martin Jr., who both committed to Vanderbilt.

There will be plenty of highlight plays circulating on social media this season — especially from James and Wade — so this will be far from the last you hear about Sierra Canyon.

Bronny James Jr. will attend Sierra Canyon School this fall. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

