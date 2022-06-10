Five-star QB CJ Carr, grandson of former Michigan coach Lloyd Carr, commits to Notre Dame over Wolverines

Michigan football let one get away.

Five-star quarterback and Saline, Michigan, native CJ Carr officially committed Thursday to Notre Dame, picking the Fighting Irish over U-M, Michigan State, Georgia, LSU and Wisconsin. The class of 2024 prospect is the grandson of Lloyd Carr, who coached the Wolverines from 1995-2007 and won the 1997 national championship.

Lloyd Carr led Michigan to a 122-40 record and five Big Ten conference championships in his 13-season run as the program's head coach. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2011.

At 6 feet 3 and 190 pounds, CJ Carr is the No. 1 player in Michigan and the No. 5 best quarterback in 247 Sports' 2024 composite rankings. He threw for 2,696 yards, 28 touchdowns and four interceptions in 2021, leading Saline High to a 9-1 record during his sophomore season. He was an honorable mention on the Detroit Free Press' All-State teams.

Carr's first year as Saline's starter ended with a 32-20 loss to Canton in the first round of the state playoffs.

Former University of Michigan football coach Lloyd Carr, far right, leads his grandsons Tommy and CJ Carr, daughter-in-law Tammi Carr, and son Jason Carr, far left, holding his son Chad Carr, onto the Michigan Stadium field for the pregame coin toss, before a game against Oregon State in Ann Arbor, Michigan on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015.

“I never wanted to go to college close to home,” Carr said. “My family will always have a strong connection with Michigan, but I never saw myself going to a school in the state.”

Carr said he is excited about Marcus Freeman’s program and Tommy Rees’ offense at Notre Dame.

“I really connected with their coaching staff,” he said. “I like what Coach Reese is doing with their offense and the culture Coach Freeman is preaching.”

CJ Carr and his grandfather. pic.twitter.com/p8N2kOw0GE — Pete Sampson (@PeteSampson_) June 9, 2022

Instead of allowing schools to recruit him this summer and during his junior season, Carr said he is committing early in the hopes of convincing other highly-touted players to join him.

“Notre Dame has the top-ranked 2023 class and my dream is to be part of the No. 1 recruiting class in 2024,” he said.

Michigan's 2024 signing class has yet to garner its first commitment. Its 2023 class of six commitments is ranked No. 31 in the country by 247 Sports. This includes two four-stars in linebacker Raylen Wilson and running back Cole Cabana, as well as four three-stars in wide receiver Semaj Morgan, defensive lineman Brooks Bahr, running back Benjamin Hall and kicker Adam Samaha.

Coach Jim Harbaugh's Wolverines ended the 2021 season with a 34-11 loss to eventual national title winner Georgia in the College Football Playoff. Michigan, which won the Big Ten title, concluded the year 12-2 and 8-1 in conference play.

