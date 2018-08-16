Five-star 2019 center Armando Bacot commits to North Carolina

North Carolina coach Roy Williams secured another top recruit Thursday when five-star center Armando Bacot chose the Tar Heels.

The 6-10, 240-pound center is ranked 26th overall on 247 Sports . Bacot chose North Carolina over Duke, Georgia, Oklahoma State and VCU.

"Coach (Williams) would always visit me and he kept his word — he said he would be the coach that talked to (and watched) me the most, and in high school and AAU he did that, so that made a huge difference," Bacot said of his decision to become a Tar Heel, via 247sports.com . "I know he wouldn’t just be doing that if he didn’t really want me or felt so strong about me. ... My parents felt the most comfortable with UNC, too.”

Bacot joins four-star point guard Jeremiah Francis as the Tar Heels' early commitments for the class of 2019. North Carolina had two five-star recruits and a four-star recruit in the 2018 class.