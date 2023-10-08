Five stakes races dish upwards of $3 million on second day of Keeneland’s Fall Meet

Five stakes races totaled a collective payout of more than $3 million as part of a greater 11-race card for the second day of Fall Stars Weekend, the opening weekend of the Keeneland’s Fall Meet.

Three of those five stakes races awarded automatic entry to the Breeders’ Cup, which will take place Nov. 3-4 at Santa Anita.

Saturday’s races took place on a fast dirt track and firm turf in mostly sunny weather.

Here’s how the stakes races of Fall Stars Saturday played out.

Arzak rallies in Woodford

In the 27th running of the Grade 2, $350,000 Woodford Presented by FanDuel, Arzak came from behind to take the first stakes race of the day with a final time of 1:01.65. Arzak, trained by Mike Trombetta and ridden by Joel Rosario, surged from as far back as sixth place in the 5-1/2 furlong turf race for horses 3 years old and up.

“It looked like (they were going very fast up front),” Rosario said. “(Arzak) also has a little speed. On the backside I was farther back than I wanted to be, but it looked like they were really putting a good pace in front of him so I just stayed there and then kicked him on to finish. It was very easy for him (after he kicked into high gear coming down the stretch).”

Yuugiri wins in photo finish

Yuugiri, trained by Rodolphe Brisset and ridden by Flavien Prat, staved off a strong challenge from millionaire — and eventual runner-up — Wicked Halo to win in 1:10.43 in a photo finish in the Grade 2, $350,000 Thoroughbred Club of America. In addition to Wicked Halo, Yuugiri defeated five fillies and mares at least 3 years old.

Take a closer look at the photo finish between YUUGIRI (inside) and Wicked Halo (outside) in the Thoroughbred Club of America (G2)! pic.twitter.com/VVVPsPfYqE — Keeneland Racing (@keenelandracing) October 7, 2023

“She was really game today,” Prat said. “When Wicked Halo went by us and took the lead, it felt like (Yuugiri) wasn’t done yet and was just getting going. So I just kept pedaling and she was very game and brave.”

Story continues

With this victory in the 6-furlong race, Yuugiri has qualified for the Grade 1, $1 million PNC Bank Breeders’ Cup Filly and Mare Sprint. She also delivered Brisset his first stakes win at Keeneland, and he’s confident in his horse’s grit as the million-dollar race approaches.

“We’ve been in the game long enough,” Brisset said. “We know how to act ourselves — I mean, there’s a little pressure — but we’ll take care of her first, make a plan and see what happens. It’s a big one for sure and we may be coming.”

Yuugiri, front, edges Wicked Halo in the Grade 2 Thoroughbred Club of America Stakes at Keeneland on Saturday.

Gina Romantica best of Brown trio

Gina Romantica, trained by Chad Brown and ridden by Tyler Gaffalione, beat out two other Brown-trained horses in Whitebeam and In Italian to take the Grade 1, $750,000 First Lady Presented by UK HealthCare, a stakes race ran at 1 mile on turf for fillies and mares at least 3 years old. Gina Romantica finished with a time of 1:33.70.

“She broke good,” Gaffalione said. “She traveled so great throughout. I didn’t have to take too much of a hold. She was very comfortable where she was. Coming into the stretch, once I found room toward the outside, she really exploded — finished her job really well.”

Locked prevails in Derby prep race

Locked, trained by Todd Pletcher and ridden by Jose Ortiz, bested seven other 2-year-olds over 1 1/16 miles in a time of 1:45.06 in the Grade 1, $600,000 Claiborne Breeders’ Futurity. Pletcher also had a winning horse in Candied, Friday’s victor in the 72nd running of the Darley Alcibiades.

“(Locked is) a colt that we always felt like ‘the further, the better.’” Pletcher said. “He kind of got a little bit of two-turn experience in that sort-of two-turn mile race at Saratoga (his maiden win Sept. 1), which is always a difficult race. But I thought he was super-impressive at Saratoga, and he’s just been a colt that’s done everything right since Day 1.”

Locked has automatically qualified for the Grade 1, $2 million FanDuel Breeders’ Cup Juvenile after this victory, which featured a head-to-head battle with runner-up The Wine Steward.

“You like to think it moves them forward. He was hung out very wide on both turns. He didn’t have a real easy trip, but he’s talented enough to overcome it.”

Up to the Mark triumphs in Coolmore Turf Mile





Up to the Mark, trained by Todd Pletcher and ridden by Jose Ortiz, completed the Grade 1, $1 million Coolmore Turf Mile in striking fashion, barely edging out Master of The Seas with a final time of 1:34.18. Up to the Mark also defeated last year’s Coolmore Turf Mile champion, Annapolis, in the race for horses 3 years old and up.

“I was next to (Master of The Seas) almost the entire race,” Ortiz said. “James (Doyle on Master of The Seas) had a good opening at the three-eighths pole and he went to the rail, so I decided to follow him as long as I could, until the eighth pole. When I put (Up to the Mark) outside, he gave me a great run. It was a nice trip.”

Up to the Mark’s victory guaranteed entry to the Grade 1, $2 million FanDuel Breeders’ Cup Mile, and it also secured Pletcher his third Coomore Turf Mile win. His previous victors are Host in 2005 and Annapolis in the 2022 Fall Meet. This is also Pletcher’s third victory of the 2023 Fall Meet. Up to the Mark joins Candied, winner of the Darley Alcibiades, and Locked, winner of the 110th running of the Claiborne Breeders’ Futurity.

Four-year-old Up to the Mark was purchased at Keeneland. He has now won three consecutive Grade 1 starts. Up to the Mark now has an overall record of 11-6-0-2 and total earnings of $1,831,050 with Saturday’s $589,000 prize.

Hoist the Gold, Buchu, Candied claim stakes wins on opening day of Keeneland’s Fall Meet

Keeneland Fall Meet: Record purses, new wagering, tickets and dining options