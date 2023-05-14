The five-year shareholder returns and company earnings persist lower as Carter's (NYSE:CRI) stock falls a further 5.8% in past week

For many, the main point of investing is to generate higher returns than the overall market. But in any portfolio, there will be mixed results between individual stocks. So we wouldn't blame long term Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) shareholders for doubting their decision to hold, with the stock down 42% over a half decade. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 18% in the last 90 days. This could be related to the recent financial results - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

Since Carter's has shed US$152m from its value in the past 7 days, let's see if the longer term decline has been driven by the business' economics.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Looking back five years, both Carter's' share price and EPS declined; the latter at a rate of 1.9% per year. This reduction in EPS is less than the 10% annual reduction in the share price. This implies that the market is more cautious about the business these days. The low P/E ratio of 11.38 further reflects this reticence.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. This free interactive report on Carter's' earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. We note that for Carter's the TSR over the last 5 years was -35%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 2.6% in the last year, Carter's shareholders lost 18% (even including dividends). Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 6% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Carter's better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Carter's that you should be aware of.

