Five Serie A players involved in suspended Romania-Kosovo match

Five Serie A players and another from Serie B were involved in the controversial Nations League match between Romania and Kosovo, which ended in suspension on Friday night.

The Kosovo players walked off the pitch during second-half injury time in their match away against Romania after alleged racial provocation and pro-Serbian chants from the stands. Though there were only a few seconds of the game left to play, the game was suspended roughly half an hour after the visiting players walked off.

Napoli centre-back Amir Rrahmani is the current captain of the Kosovo national team and started as usual at centre-back on Friday night. Torino’s Mergim Vojvoda was also playing at left-back.

Romania also had a contingent of Serie A representatives in their line-up, including Parma duo Dennis Man and Valentin Mihaila, as well as Cagliari’s Razvan Marin and Marius Marin of Pisa in Serie B.

Former Genoa centre-back and Juventus transfer target Radu Dragusin also featured at centre-back.