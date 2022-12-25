Five science-backed ways to prevent a sugar crash

christmas sugar - Getty

It’s Christmas, we’re all eating more sugar than usual, mulled wine, Quality Street... and thoroughly enjoying it. While these foods give us a lot of pleasure, sugar is also unfortunately damaging to our health. So what can we do in the way of harm reduction? Can we eat our cake and help our body at the same time? We sure can.

Here are my top science-based hacks to use in the festive season to manage blood sugar spikes. They will help you eat everything you love and reduce inflammation, ageing, prevent energy crashes, and keep a lid on cravings, so that slice of pie doesn’t kick off a cravings rollercoaster.

1. Add a veggie starter to the beginning of your meals

Vegetables contain a powerful substance called fiber. When we eat it first, at the beginning of a meal, the fiber has time to deploy itself in our digestive tracts and create a protective mesh in our upper intestine. This mesh then reduces the absorption of any glucose molecules coming down during the rest of the meal. This means you get to eat the exact same meal as before, but with less of an impact on your glucose and on your body.

You can dress these veggies, eat them while you’re cooking, or serve them with drinks at the dinner table. My personal favourites? A fresh spinach salad with olive oil and lemon dressing, some cucumbers with hummus, or a chunky broccoli soup. Ideally, your veggie starter makes up 30% of the size of your meal. Veggies first!

2. Have a vinegar cocktail

Mix yourself this glucose-steady cocktail: one tablespoon of vinegar (any kind of vinegar, except balsamic as it contains extra sugar) in a tall glass of water. Drink it about 10 to 30 minutes before a big meal. This will curb the glucose spike of what you eat afterwards by up to 30% – without you needing to change anything about the meal you’re about to have.

Vinegar is a powerful substance that acts on the body in two ways: first, it slows down the speed at which starches get broken down into glucose molecules as we digest them, and second, it tells our muscles to soak up extra glucose as it arrives in our bloodstream.

Story continues

The result? A smaller glucose spike, fewer cravings, more energy, and less impact on your body. I like mixing these drinks for my guests and serving them in fancy glasses, maybe with some sparkling water, ice cubes, and a dash of lemon. Apple cider vinegar is my favorite type to use. Original and good for you.

3. The non-negotiable savoury breakfast

If you usually eat breakfast, don’t stop eating it to "save yourself" for bigger meals. That is a recipe for jumping on the bread rolls because you are starving. Instead, make sure you have a savoury breakfast – one that is based around protein, and doesn’t contain anything sweet in it except whole fruit.

omelette savoury breakfast - Getty

A savoury breakfast will keep your glucose levels steady for the whole day and considerably reduce cravings. My favourite? A two-egg omelette with tomatoes and feta, some toast with smoked salmon and cream cheese, or leftovers from the night before (arguably the best savoury breakfast of them all!)

4. Move after eating

If food comas are something you’ve experienced before, this hack will change things for you. 90 minutes after the end of a meal, get up and use your muscles for 10 minutes. I like to recruit a friend and go for a brisk walk outside, or clean up the table and do the dishes, or organise a little dance party to my favourite Christmas songs in the living room.

As you use your muscles, excess glucose will be absorbed into your bloodstream – reducing the glucose spike of the meal you just had, preventing fatigue, and helping your body manage the impact of the sugar you might have eaten. Or whip out your old game of Twister.

5. If you want something sweet, have it as dessert

This time of the year, we are bombarded with sugary snacks all around us. Far be it from me to tell you to refrain from eating them – but here is what I do to enjoy them and help my health at the same time: I only eat sugar for dessert, never on an empty stomach. Eating something sweet on an empty stomach will create a massive glucose spike in our system, and will kick off not only a cravings rollercoaster, but constant hunger for the rest of the day. No thanks! A beautiful Christmas cookie that’s eyeing me? I set it aside for after my next meal.

The best time to eat it (or any other sweet food) for maximum pleasure and minimal impact on your body is as dessert after a meal, instead of between meals. You can also combine this trick with the vinegar one above, for a double combo to help your glucose.

Jessie Inchauspé is a biochemist and bestselling author of Glucose Revolution (Short Books)