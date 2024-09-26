Five-run seventh inning pushes Twins past Marlins to stay in playoff hunt

Carlos Santana hit a three-run double to cap a five-run seventh inning, and the Minnesota Twins pulled away for an 8-3 win over the Miami Marlins on Wednesday night in Minneapolis.

Christian Vazquez and Carlos Correa each also drove in a run during the decisive seventh inning for Minnesota, which snapped a 3-3 tie and evened the three-game series at one win apiece.

The Twins (82-76) kept within two games of the final American League wild-card spot with four to play.

Trevor Larnach went 2 for 3 with two RBI, and Byron Buxton hit a solo home run for the hosts.

Jake Burger went 2 for 5 with a double, a homer and three RBI to lead Miami (58-100).

The Marlins reached 100 losses for the fourth time in franchise history, joining teams from 1998 (108 losses), 2013 (100) and 2019 (105).

Minnesota right-hander Griffin Jax (5-5) struck out two over 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief.

He was one of six pitchers to follow starter Simeon Woods Richardson, who lasted only one inning and gave up three runs on six hits.

Miami right-hander Michael Petersen (3-1) gave up one run on two hits in one inning.

He was the first reliever to follow starter Edward Cabrera, who allowed three runs (one earned) on four hits across five frames.

The Marlins jumped ahead 3-0 three batters into the game.

Xavier Edwards singled and Connor Norby walked before Burger blasted his team-leading 29th home run to boost his team-best RBI total to 72.

The Twins cut the deficit to 3-2 in the third. Larnach stepped to the plate with the bases loaded and two outs and delivered a two-run single to drive in Willi Castro and Edouard Julien.

Minnesota pulled even at 3-3 in the fourth. Buxton swung at the first pitch of the inning and launched a 450-foot homer to left-center field, his 18th of the season.

The Twins went ahead 4-3 in the seventh when Vazquez sacrificed to reliever Declan Cronin, whose throwing error plated Manuel Margot from second.

Correa added a one-out RBI double two batters later before two walks and Buxton’s lineout set the stage for Santana.