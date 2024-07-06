Five Real Madrid stars set to miss the USA pre-season tour

In a recent update, it has been made clear that only Real Madrid players advancing to at least the semi-finals of either the European Championship or the Copa America will be excused from the upcoming US tour.

This decision directly impacts several key players, including Luka Modric and Andriy Lunin, who are confirmed for the trip.

However, five players—Dani Carvajal, Ferland Mendy, Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga, and Kylian Mbappe—will not join the squad for Madrid’s pre-season preparations.

Real Madrid does not want fatigue to take over

The rationale behind Madrid’s stance is straightforward: to alleviate the strain on their athletes, many of whom are showing signs of fatigue.

The recent Euro 2024 quarter-final match between Portugal and France underscored this concern when Mbappe was substituted in the 105th minute, citing exhaustion.

Consequently, Mbappe will forego the pre-season training under Antonio Pintus, focusing instead on recovery and readiness for the upcoming season.

Dani Carvajal was shown a red card against Germany. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Among the French contingent, Camavinga and Mendy have seen limited playing time. Camavinga has started only one out of three matches he participated in, while Mendy has yet to feature on the field, even as a substitute.

On the other hand, Tchouameni has been more involved, appearing in four out of five matches for France at the Euros, although he missed the opener due to fitness concerns.

Meanwhile, Carvajal played a pivotal role in Spain’s thrilling 2-1 victory over Germany, despite receiving a late red card that will sideline him for the semi-finals.

Nevertheless, Carvajal remains committed to the national team’s cause, aiming to contribute to their quest for a place in the final.

This selective approach by Real Madrid aims to balance competitive obligations with player welfare, ensuring that those in need of rest and recuperation receive it adequately.

By prioritizing the physical well-being of their stars, Madrid hopes to maximize performance and minimize the risk of injuries as they gear up for the demanding season ahead.