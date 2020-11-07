Five questions for Joe Biden on the economy

Joe Biden will become America's 46th president after defeating incumbent Donald Trump in a bitterly divisive election conducted with the country still reeling from the coronavirus pandemic.

His plans for the next four years are likely to confront the challenge of a divided government, however, as Republicans claimed key victories in Congress. It's a situation that many analysts say leaves the most ambitious parts of his agenda dead on arrival.

Here are five questions facing him when it comes to the US economy.

1. How will he save the US economy?

For months, economists have pleaded with Washington to fund more coronavirus relief. But talks have been at an impasse, as Republicans reject the size of the spending plans put forward by Democrats, despite some pressure from Mr Trump for his party to compromise.

Republicans have indicated they will strike a deal before Mr Biden enters office, claiming a final win for Mr Trump.

But if that deal falls short of Democratic hopes, as is likely, or the recovery starts to falter, how much more will Mr Biden, who is known for being relatively moderate, seek?

On the campaign, Mr Biden backed plans to forgive student loans, increase Social Security cheques for pensioners, and provide money for small businesses. He also offered more ambitious proposals, like investing $2tn in areas such as clean energy, infrastructure and public transit.

But Republicans are likely to be even more steadfast in their resistance to spending proposals from a Democratic White House, promising a tough fight.

2. How will he address inequality?

As income inequality in the US increases to its highest in more than 50 years, liberals have pressed for higher taxes on the rich, a proposal that polls suggest is widely supported among the public.

During the campaign, Mr Biden called for reversing parts of the 2017 tax cuts signed by Donald Trump, promising to raise the rate on corporations from 21% to 28%, among other changes.

Outside groups estimated his plan could raise more than $3tn over the next decade - money that could be welcome as the pandemic swells America's national debt.

But while Mr Biden's proposals were not as far-reaching as some of the other plans backed by members of his party, any effort to raise rates will face a fierce fight from Republicans and business groups, who say higher taxes will hurt the economy.

With the economy in a precarious state, will Mr Biden even bother pushing the issue?

3. Can he convince America to take action on climate change?

View photos Climate change has brought rising numbers of wildfires, hurricanes and other natural disasters More

Climate change activists were disappointed when Mr Biden unveiled his first plan to fight climate change.

But this spring he returned with a sweeping proposal, crafted with help from some of his former critics, that has been described as the most ambitious ever put forward by an American presidential candidate.

It included investing $400bn in renewable energy research, tightening car pollution regulations, cracking down on corporate polluters, building 500,000 electric vehicle charging stations and eliminating carbon pollution from power plants by 2035.

Republicans warn the plan will "bury" the US economy. But enacting even a limited version, or focusing on regulation he can enact as president, would mark a stark turn from the Trump years, when the White House opened public lands to oil drilling, slashed regulations and walked away from global efforts, like the Paris Climate Accord.

So which proposals will Mr Biden prioritise?

4. Will he end Donald Trump's trade wars?

View photos Much like Donald Trump, Mr Biden has promised an "aggressive" posture toward China More

Story continues