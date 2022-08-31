Five popular myths about statins debunked

This week’s research by Oxford University found statins cause muscle pain for only one in 100 - Peter Dazeley

They are the most commonly prescribed drugs in the UK, with around eight million adults taking them, but statins have long been controversial – in particular, over their disputed side effects. So what does the latest research show?

Myth 1: They cause muscle pain

When prescribing statins, GPs will warn of an increased muscle pain risk as it has long been considered a known side effect. Research published by the Journals of the American College of Cardiology found that statins cause leaks of calcium in muscle cells, giving rise to pains and weakness in those who are susceptible, owing to a genetic predisposition.

This week’s research by Oxford University, published in The Lancet and involving more than 150,000 patients, found statins cause muscle pain for only one in 100. It reported that while muscle aches are common for those taking the drugs, they have little to do with the statins and are the effects of old age.

Dr Iqbal Malik, cardiologist at Imperial College London and at OneWelbeck Heart Health (onewelbeck.com) has been taking statins for many years. “If you tell people they may get muscle aches, patients will more likely report experiencing them,” he says. “Patients do occasionally get muscle aches from statins, but the numbers are very low.”

Myth 2: They cause diabetes

Various studies have linked statins to an increased risk of developing Type 2 diabetes, the most concerning being one in 2017 by the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York, which suggested the medication increased the risk by 30 per cent for those already at high risk.

The researchers did admit that the additional risk of developing diabetes should be balanced against “the consistent and highly significant” reduction in risk of heart attacks, strokes and death.

Dr Tim Chico, consultant cardiologist at Sheffield University, estimated the findings would mean a small increase in risk from roughly 0.16 per cent to about 0.2 per cent. Experts add that Type 2 diabetes is largely caused by being overweight and having a poor diet and a sedentary lifestyle.

“We know statins lead to a one third reduction in cholesterol and a one third reduction in risk of having a heart attack or stroke,” says Dr Malik. “That life-saving benefit outweighs any small rise in the risk of diabetes.”

Myth 3: They cause memory loss

Some have reported problems with memory or cognition. But a 2019 study found no association between prescriptions for statins and symptoms such as memory loss. Researchers from the Garvan Institute of Medical Research in Australia assessed changes to the brain in 1,037 elderly patients over six years, finding some evidence that use of the drugs might actually protect against memory loss in those at risk of dementia.

Myth 4: They cause cataracts

Cataracts lead to a clouding of the eye’s lens and have been associated with taking statins. Some studies have hypothesised that elevated cholesterol is needed inside the cells that develop within the lens to maintain its transparency, so statins – which lower cholesterol – could block this process and cause a cataract to develop.

Studies have yielded conflicting and inconsistent results, but in 2017 research on more than 313,200 cataract cases concluded there is no clear evidence that statin use increases the risk. Dr Malik says: “There might be a small change in the lens but it’s so miniscule compared to the benefits of taking statins that even an ophthalmologist wouldn’t tell a patient to stop taking them.”

Myth 5: They don’t really prevent heart disease

There are those who profess that cholesterol is not the main cause of heart disease, and thus statins do not prevent it which, according to Dr Malik, is “nonsense”. Statistics support his view. In a 2015 study, statins led to a 21 per cent reduction in the risk of major vascular events, a 24 per cent reduction in the risk of major coronary events (defined as non-fatal heart attack or coronary death) and a 15 per cent reduction in the risk of stroke.

“In terms of secondary protection, so when the patient has already had a heart attack or stroke, there is very strong data to support taking statins to reduce the likelihood of it happening again,” explains Dr Malik. “The data is just as strong in primary protection for someone who has never experienced a heart attack or stroke but in that case, the risk may be lower anyway and it’s more about prevention.”