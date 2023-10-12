Five police officers shot in Minnesota with suspect not in custody

(The Independent)

Five police officers have been shot near Princeton, Minnesota, and the suspect has not yet been put in custody.

The suspect is still on the scene, WCCO reported.

The incident occurred on Thursday morning near the intersection of 190th Avenue Northeast and Glendorado Road Northeast in Glendorado Township, according to the publication.

According to the outlet, three officers are being treated at North Memorial Hospital and the other two are being treated at St Cloud Hospital.

They are all suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, the outlet added.

Benton County Sheriff Troy Heck said that “while there is currently no danger to the general public,” he warned locals to avoid the area for the time being, according to the Star Tribune.