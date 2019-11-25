The Five Pointer: Sheffield United and Manchester United thriller, Wilder KOs Ortiz, Savage out of retirement

Welcome to the Five Pointer - Yahoo Sport's video round-up of the day's major stories.

Manchester United had their youngsters top thank after almost coming from 2-0 down to snatch victory at Sheffield United before being denied by a last gasp equaliser.

Denotay Wilder successfully defended his WBC heavyweight title after knocking out Luis Ortiz in Las Vegas and now has his eye on a rematch with Tyson Fury in 2020.

England’s cricketers suffered a humiliating innings defeat in the first Test against New Zealand at the Bay Oval.

Rafa Nadal won his fourth Davis Cup title with Spain after beating Denis Shapovalov in the decisive rubber in Mardid.

Robbie Savage is set to come out of retirement to play for non-league side Stockport Town.

