The Five Pointer: Maradona's throne, Xhaka told to apologise, England fined

Yahoo Sport's video round-up of the day's big stories.

The controversy involving Arsenal captain Granit Xhaka continues as manager Unai Emery has suggested that the player apologise after his reaction to being booed during the club’s draw against Crystal Palace.

England were hit with a £2000 fine by World Rugby for crossing the halfway line during New Zealand’s pre-semi-final haka.

Bulgaria have been punished for the racist behaviour of their fans during their match against England.

Diego Maradona returned to Newell’s Old Boys with new side Gimnasia and was literally treated like king.

Japanese second division side Montedio Yamagata managed to score from the halfway line twice in one game in their 3-0 win over Ehime FC.

