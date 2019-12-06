The Five Pointer: Joshua and Ruiz Jr eye knockout, Manchester derby, Ravens' NFL test





Welcome to the Friday Five Pointer, looking ahead to the weekend action.

Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz Jr are set to do battle in Ad Diriyah, Saudi Arabia in a huge heavyweight title rematch, with both men looking to end the fight with a stoppage.

Manchester City welcome cross-town rivals United to the Etihad stadium with both sides needing a win as well as trying to secure local bragging rights.

Everton are in action for the first time since the sacking of Marco Silva as they take on high-flying Chelsea at Goodison Park.

Old Firm rivals Rangers and Celtic go head-to-head in the Scottish League Cup final as Scotland’s first piece of silverware is decided at Hampden Park.

The big NFL game sees the high-flying Baltimore Ravens face a potentially tricky fixture against the Buffalo Bills.

