Five Point Holdings' (NYSE:FPH) earnings trajectory could turn positive as the stock pops 22% this past week

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 22% in the last week. But that is little comfort to those holding over the last half decade, sitting on a big loss. Indeed, the share price is down 65% in the period. So we're hesitant to put much weight behind the short term increase. We'd err towards caution given the long term under-performance.

On a more encouraging note the company has added US$33m to its market cap in just the last 7 days, so let's see if we can determine what's driven the five-year loss for shareholders.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Five Point Holdings became profitable within the last five years. Most would consider that to be a good thing, so it's counter-intuitive to see the share price declining. Other metrics might give us a better handle on how its value is changing over time.

In contrast to the share price, revenue has actually increased by 7.2% a year in the five year period. So it seems one might have to take closer look at the fundamentals to understand why the share price languishes. After all, there may be an opportunity.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

A Different Perspective

Five Point Holdings shareholders are up 12% for the year. But that return falls short of the market. But at least that's still a gain! Over five years the TSR has been a reduction of 11% per year, over five years. So this might be a sign the business has turned its fortunes around. If you would like to research Five Point Holdings in more detail then you might want to take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in the company.

