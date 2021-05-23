Nine people dead after mountain cable car falls to the ground
At least nine people have died and two children have been hospitalised after a mountain top cable car fell to the ground in northern Italy.
The cable car dropped near the summit of the Stresa-Mottarone line in the Piedmont region and was very high off the ground, Alpine rescue service spokesman Walter Milan said.
Some 11 people are reported to have been on board at the time.
“It is a very serious accident,” said Mr Milan, adding that two children, believed to be aged five and nine, had been transported by helicopter to a pediatric hospital in the northern city of Turin.
The youngest child, a boy, suffered head trauma, thoracoabdominal trauma and lower limb fractures but is still conscious, according to Sky Italia.
The rescue call arrived just after midday after the cable car fell from a great height. It is now sitting “crumpled” in the woods below, Mr Milan added.
A photo of the wreckage taken by Italy’s fire service showed the damaged remains of the cable car among a thick patch of pine trees.
Fire crews, including a helicopter and mountain rescue teams, are on site.
Minister of Sustainable Infrastructure and Mobility, Enrico Giovannini said: “A terrible tragedy, I have already spoken with the prefect and the director of the Fire Brigade and Civil Protection.
“We are trying to understand what has happened, but it is a truly terrible tragedy.”
The Stresa Mottarone cable car takes tourists and locals from the town of Stresa, on lake Maggiore, up almost 1400 metres above sea level to the top of the Mottarone mountain in 20 minutes.
Mr Milan said that the cable line had been renovated in 2016 and had only recently reopened after coronavirus restrictions forced the closures of ski lifts across Italy.
Additional reporting by Reuters
Read More
Queen’s delight at Beatrice’s royal baby news
Twenty-one ultramarathon runners die after extreme weather in China
Kevin Spacey set to return to screens after sex abuse allegations