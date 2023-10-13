This Five-Pack of Mini Laneige Lip Masks Costs Less Than the Price of a Full-Sized Tub

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

The limited edition set includes Berry, Gummy Bear, Sweet Candy, Mint Choco, and Mango.

Real Simple / Daisy Rodriguez

Cold fall and winter weather combined with an amped up heater can lead to dry, cracked skin and lips. And frustratingly, constantly reapplying lip balm throughout the day doesn’t always help. Laneige’s viral lip mask is designed to solve that problem for you by moisturizing overnight for hydrated lips the next day. And now you can try out five different flavors with the brand’s Midnight Minis Set for $20. The full-sized lip mask alone is normally $24, making the five-piece bundle a major deal.

The limited edition set includes five delicious flavors: Berry, Gummy Bear, Sweet Candy, Mint Choco, and Mango. The mask’s formula includes antioxidants from both vitamin C and berries to protect your skin from damaging free radicals like pollution. There are a ton of moisturizing ingredients, too, including shea butter, coconut oil, and murumuru seed butter. Not only is the sleeping mask beneficial because of all the healthy components, but it’s also great because of what it doesn’t include: formaldehydes, sulfates, parabens, and synthetic fragrances.

Laneige Midnight Minis Set

Sephora

$20

Buy Now

While the mask is intended to be worn while you sleep, you can even use it during the day—it looks just like a shiny lip gloss. It also comes with a small applicator brush if you prefer not to use your hands. Plus, it’ll undoubtedly keep your lips hydrated, unlike many typical glosses that can leave your lips feeling even drier.

Related: Cetaphil’s New Anti-Aging Collection Will Replace Your Retinol Products

A Sephora shopper called the sleeping mask a “must.” They “100 percent recommend” it, and they added that it’s “lightweight on the lips” and “perfect as a gloss.” Another reviewer loves the product so much that they said, “I’ll never buy another lip balm ever again!” Many also say that you only need to apply a little bit of the mask, so it lasts for a long time.

Story continues

The set of mini masks would make a great birthday or holiday gift for beauty lovers, and the small size is perfect to toss in a stocking. Shop the limited edition Midnight Minis Set of five for less than the price of just one full-sized lip mask, and check out other lip treatments from Laneige, Summer Fridays, Glow Recipe, and more below.

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

Sephora

$24

Buy Now

Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm

Sephora

$24

Buy Now

Laneige Lip Glowy Balm

Sephora

$18

Buy Now

Glow Recipe Plum Plump Hyaluronic Acid Lip Gloss Balm

Sephora

$22

Buy Now

Sephora Collection Lip Sleeping Mask

Sephora

$5

Buy Now

Sephora Collection Day and Night Hydrating Lip Set

Sephora

$9

Buy Now

Fenty Skin Plush Puddin’ Intensive Recovery Lip Mask

Sephora

$22

Buy Now

Rosebud Perfume Co. Rosebud Salve

Sephora

$7

Buy Now

Tatcha The Kissu Lip Mask

Sephora

$29

Buy Now

For more Real Simple news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Real Simple.