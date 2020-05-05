Five-year-old pulled over by cops on his way to buy a Lamborghini

An enterprising five-year-old boy who was pulled over while driving his mum's car in Utah, told the trooper he was on the way to California to buy a Lamborghini.

The unnamed Utah Highway Patrol officer told a news conference that he initiated a traffic stop on what he thought might be a drunk driver or someone experiencing a medical emergency on the southbound 15 Freeway, north of Salt Lake City on Monday.

"I hit my siren and the car did immediately pull over the left. I approached the vehicle and I was expecting to find somebody who needed an ambulance or paramedics," he said.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"And it was pretty clear when the window came down that it was a young, very underage driver."

The boy was perched on the edge of the driver's seat so that he could reach the pedals.

Through tears the five-year-old explained that he had taken the family SUV after his mother refused to buy him a Lamborghini.

He said he was intending to drive to his sister's home in California before finding a dealer and offering up his life savings - a whole three dollars - for an Italian supercar.

The current list price for cheapest Lamborghini is more than $200,000 (£175,000).

The boy's parents were called to the scene, where they took custody of their son as well as the car, according to officials.