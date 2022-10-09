Five-year-old girl among victims of Creeslough explosion

PA Reporters
A five-year-old girl and her father are among the 10 people named as victims of the devastating explosion at a petrol station in Ireland.

Police are continuing to investigate the blast that ripped through the Applegreen service station and convenience store in Creeslough, Co Donegal, on Friday afternoon.

The huge explosion claimed the lives of 10 local people who have now been named by police.

Those who died were 48-year-old James O’Flaherty, 24-year-old Jessica Gallagher, 49-year-old Martin McGill, 39-year-old Catherine O’Donnell and her 13-year-old son James Monaghan, 59-year-old Hugh Kelly, 49-year-old Martina Martin, 50-year-old Robert Garwe and his five-year-old daughter Shauna Flanagan Garwe, and 14-year-old Leona Harper.

Shauna Flanagan Garwe
Shauna Flanagan Garwe, five, was among those killed (An Garda Siochana/PA)

Police said a man in his 20s remains in a critical condition at St James’s Hospital in Dublin.

The seven other surviving casualties continue to receive treatment in Letterkenny University Hospital and remain in a stable condition.

Irish premier Micheal Martin has met those who were admitted to hospital, the medical team which was on duty on the day of the explosion, and members of Letterkenny fire station.

Robert Garwe
Robert Garwe (An Garda Siochana/PA)

Accompanying Mr Martin were Agriculture Minister and Donegal TD Charlie McConalogue and deputy leader Leo Varadkar.

Meanwhile, Pope Francis has offered his condolences to the people of Creeslough in a statement sent by his representative to the Bishop of Raphoe.

It read: “His Holiness Pope Francis was saddened to learn of the loss of life and destruction caused by the explosion in Creeslough and he expresses his spiritual closeness to all those suffering in the aftermath of this tragedy.

Leona Harper
Leona Harper, 14 (An Garda Siochana/PA)

“While entrusting the deceased to the merciful love of almighty god, His Holiness implores the divine blessings of consolation and healing upon the injured, the displaced and the families coping with pain of loss.

“As a pledge of strength and peace in the lord, the Holy Father sends his blessing to all the people of Ireland.”

The remains of the deceased are at the hospital in Letterkenny where post-mortem examinations will continue over the next few days.

Martin McGill
Martin McGill (An Garda Siochana/PA)

Police said results will not be released for operational reasons.

The Garda Technical Bureau, with assistance from other agencies, will continue to examine the scene, which remains cordoned off.

Explosion at Donegal service station
Catherine O’Donnell, 39, and her 13-year-old son James Monaghan (An Garda Siochana/PA)

Garda Superintendent Liam Geraghty told reporters that what has happened will have “a huge impact to a small rural community”.

He said: “They are all local people. They are all very much involved in the community. They were all people who were shopping in their local shop.

Martina Martin
Martina Martin (An Garda Siochana/PA)

“We have very, very young children. The schools are going to be impacted, the GAA clubs are going to be impacted, the local church, in general the community is going to be severely impacted by this incident.

“But it is a very strong community as was seen here on Friday afternoon with the response of families, friends and neighbours who came to people’s rescue.

James O’Flaherty
James O’Flaherty (An Garda Siochana/PA)

“So I am sure the community will come together and will support each other.”

He said there were “very traumatic scenes” on Friday afternoon.

Explosion at Donegal service station
Jessica Gallagher (An Garda Siochana/PA)

“Emergency responders from right across Co Donegal and wider and our colleagues in Northern Ireland responded to very, very traumatic scenes, and then processed into dealing with recovery of fatalities at the scene,” he said.

He said most of the police involved are local.

Hugh Kelly
Hugh Kelly (An Garda Siochana/PA)

“These are the people they work with and the people that they meet on a daily basis,” he said.

At Mass on Sunday in St Michael’s Church in Creeslough, Bishop of Raphoe Alan McGuckian said the people of the village are “living through a nightmare of shock and horror”.

Father John Joe Duffy lights 10 red candles candles at St Michael’s Church in Creeslough Co Donegal, for the victims of the Applegreen service station explosion
Father John Joe Duffy lights 10 red candles candles at St Michael’s Church in Creeslough, Co Donegal, for the victims of the Applegreen service station explosion (Brian Lawless/PA)

The blast is being treated by police as a “tragic accident”.

    VANCOUVER — The learning curve continues for Andrei Kuzmenko. Kuzmenko scored a goal and collected an assist as the Vancouver Canucks finished their NHL pre-season with a 4-0 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Friday. In four exhibition games Kuzmenko has scored three goals and added three assists, showing why the Canucks signed the 26-year-old Russian to a free-agent contact after playing eight seasons in the KHL. “This season is very interesting for me,” said the five-foot-11, 194-pound left-wing