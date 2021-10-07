Five-year-old Delhi prodigy speaks Sanskrit and French with ease; Manish Sisodia left impressed

The Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia recently said he "made a new friend" and posted a picture with him. Social media users were stunned to know that the picture is of five-year-old Hiten Kaushik, a prodigy in the making.

Unlike most five-year-olds who may be aware of basic things such as the alphabet, shapes, or colours, Kaushik is far ahead. The Delhi boy can recite the names of all the states in India as well as the United States. He is also fluent in Sanskrit, English, and French.

Sisodia was impressed by the boy and posted photos of their cheerful meet. The politician appeared impressed by Kaushik and wrote that it was great to meet him. The images showed Sisodia and Kaushik shaking hands and exchanging smiles.

Kaushik later took to social media and thanked Sisodia for his "cooperation and blessings". The five-year-old also posted a short video clip that showed him interacting with the politician.

Kaushik has been a very fast learner ever since he began understanding voices and alphabets. He also has a YouTube channel that features videos of him showcasing his talent.

Kaushik's parents have high hopes for him and want him to become very successful in life. The boy's name has already been registered in the Limca Book of Records. He now aims to grab a place in the Asia Book of Records.

Kaushik is not the only prodigy who has become popular on social media recently. A few weeks ago, eight-year-old Advay Misra gained fame on social media for bagging the second spot in the US National Science Bee 2021 competition.

The Delhi boy, who moved to the US with his parents in 2018, was described as one of the 'brightest students in the world' by John Hopkins University. He has also been admitted to the university's prestigious Center for Talented Youth (CTY), which boasts of alumni Mark Zuckerberg, the founders of Google, Lady Gaga, and several Rhodes Scholars and MacArthur Fellows among others.

Story continues

Misra has since returned to India after his parents' occupation commitment in the US got over. He plans to continue his education in one of Delhi's schools.

Also See: Watch: Terrifying moment alligator jumps out of water, snatches fish caught by Florida boy

Ndakasi, the viral mountain gorilla who became a selfie star in 2019, dies after prolonged illness

Sahdev Dirdo 2.0: Arunachal Pradesh kid raps 'Apna Time Aayega' from Gully Boy; watch it here

Read more on India by Firstpost.