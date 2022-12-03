Five-year-old child and 22-year-old driver injured after vehicle veers off KC interstate

Matti Gellman
·1 min read

A 5-year-old boy was left with serious injuries after a Friday night car crash on a Kansas City interstate, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The collision occurred at 7:10 p.m. as the driver was traveling east on Interstate 470, said the crash report.

Officers determined that a 22-year-old man was driving a Ford Ranger when one of the tire’s blew out. Shortly after, the driver lost control of the car.

The Ford Ranger swerved off the left side of the road and rolled over, said the report.

The driver and a 5-year-old boy were the only occupants in the car. They both were transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

