Five-year-old boy rescued after spending four days trapped in well in Morocco

Elly Blake
·2 min read
(Evening Standard)
(Evening Standard)

A five-year-old boy who spent four days trapped in a 32m (105ft) deep well in northern Morocco has been rescued.

Footage from the scene showed rescue workers emerging from a tunnel carrying the boy, although it is unclear what condition he is in.

An Associated Press reporter at the scene saw the boy wrapped in a yellow blanket after he emerged from a tunnel dug specifically for the rescue.

His parents had been escorted to an ambulance before the boy, Rayan, emerged. His plight had captured worldwide attention.

Online messages of support and concern using the hashtag #SaveRayan, poured in from around the world as the rescue efforts dragged through the night.

Emergency services had been digging around the clock to rescue the boy after he became trapped in the well in the northern hill town of Chefchaouen on Tuesday.

Rescuers dug a parallel hole the length of the well in an attempt to reach the boy and have also managed to send a CCTV camera down in order to communicate with the child publicly identified by his first name, Rayan.

Rescuers delicately removed rocks as they dug horizontally towards the young boy, a dangerous operation constantly imperilled by the threat of landslides.

“I ask Moroccans to pray for the safe return of my son,” Rayan’s distraught mother, Wassima Kharchich, had told local media prior to her son’s rescue.

“I pray and beg God that he comes out of that well alive and safe. Please God, ease my pain and his, in that hole of dust.”

The boy’s father, Khalid Agoram, said he had spent hours searching for his son Rayan on Tuesday before realising he had fallen down the well.

The well is 32 metres deep and narrows as it descends from its 45cm (18 inches) diameter at the top, which means the rescuers were unable to go down themselves to retrieve the child.

