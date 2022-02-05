Five-year-old boy rescued after spending days trapped in well in Morocco

(Evening Standard)

A five-year-old boy who spent four days trapped in a 32m (105ft) deep well in northern Morocco has been rescued.

Footage from the scene showed rescue workers emerging from a tunnel carrying the boy, although it is unclear what condition he is in.

Emergency services had been digging around the clock to rescue the boy, identified as Rayan, after he became trapped in the well on Tuesday evening.

Search crews used five bulldozers to dig a hole parallel to the one he was in before rescuing the trapped child.