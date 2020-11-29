Five-year-old boy crushed to death in lift accident in Mumbai's Dharavi

Representative image

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 29 (ANI): A five-year-old boy was crushed to death in a lift accident at his apartment building in the Dharavi area of Mumbai, police said on Sunday.

According to the police, the incident took place on Saturday afternoon. The entire incident was caught on the CCTV camera installed inside the lift.

"The boy had taken the lift to get to his home on the fourth floor in the building, and while getting out of the lift, he got stuck between its outer and inner doors," police said. (ANI)