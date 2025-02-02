Five Odd NHL Rules: From Forfeits To Armpits

Auston Matthews and Elvis Merzlikins Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

In a recent game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews received a two-minute minor penalty for picking up the stick of Blue Jackets goalie Elvis Merzlikins off the ice and using it during gameplay. Likewise, Merzlikins received a penalty of his own, after initially nabbing Matthews’ stick from the ice and forcing the captain’s hand into creating the now-viral moment.

It was an occurrence that was quite unfamiliar to hockey fans. Leafs fans likely yelled in unison at their TV: “A penalty? For just carrying Merzlikins’ stick? Why?” After all, the rare moment seemed to only be a spontaneous moment of hijinx. The NHL views it much differently, though, with equipment rule 10.3 of the league's rule book scrutinizing such an action. Never again will a player commit twig thievery in the name of silliness. But the oddities of the official rule book don’t stop there. There are actually many more provisions in place to keep players from obstructing a game with clip-worthy moments. From forfeits to armpits, here’s a look at some of the NHL’s strangest rules:

The NHL official rule book’s most obscure rules: A primer

Refs can just give up, basically

According to Rule 66.1, the league and an on-ice official can cease a game from continuing if a team refuses to comply with the official rules. In the scenario that the offending team refuses to comply, the referee and commissioner are capable of considering the game forfeited and the non-offending team automatically wins the game. If both teams refuse to comply, the visiting team is declared the winner. The last time this rule came into effect was in 1955 due to the ‘Richard Riot’ in Montreal.

Netminders and their armpits

Rule 9.4 dictates that no goaltender can alter their jersey. More specifically, their jerseys can’t be tied down at the armpits and wrists to create a “webbing effect” at the armpits, so as to fill out the loose sleeves of a jersey. So, remember netminders, to be cautious with your fashion choices.

Goalie with a broken stick? No problem

A goaltender is allowed to continue a game with a broken stick, as per rule 10.4. So long as a new stick is administered to the goalie by a teammate’s passing of the stick, no punishment will apply. However, if the stick is thrown or slid to the goalie, or the goalie chooses to skate to the bench for a replacement, the reception of the stick is considered illegal and the goalie may receive a penalty. In other words, a safe call is to let the stick come to you.

No snow piles, goalies!

Goalies just can’t do anything, it seems. Rule 67.5 says that goalies are specifically prohibited from intentionally leaving “his stick or other piece of equipment, piles (of) snow or other obstacles at or near the net,” prior to the goalie being pulled in exchange for an extra skater. In 2019, Marc-Andre Fleury was busted for attempting to block his open net with a snow pile during a game against the Winnipeg Jets.

Maybe the most ridiculous thing Fleury ever tried was building a wall of snow in front of the goal before being pulled for the empty net. pic.twitter.com/4b4EmvWZmd — SinBin.vegas (@SinBinVegas) January 13, 2025

Hand passes aren’t always illegal

Rule 79 states that players are “permitted to stop or ‘bat’ a puck in the air with his open hand, or push it along the ice with his hand.” However, if the hand pass directs the puck to a teammate or supplies the passer’s team with an advantage, the offending team will be penalized for this action. But, so long as a hand pass occurs between a team in their defensive zone, play will not come to a stop. A lot of strategy has to go into a little pat of the puck.

