'Five Nights At Freddy's' Gets Killer First-Look Trailer

Eight years after the film was first announced, a trailer finally dropped for the “Five Nights at Freddy’s” movie — and it looks bloody good.

On Tuesday evening, Universal released its first teaserfor the horror movie based on the supernatural survival video game of the same name. From the looks of it, the adaptation seems to follow the source material pretty closely.

The film follows an ill-fated security guard (Josh Hutcherson), who encounters a series of paranormal terrors at the pizza restaurant where he’s taken the graveyard shift. As the night goes on, he realizes something sinister wants a piece of him.

In the trailer, which amassed more than 8.8 million views in under 24 hours, Hutcherson is seen anxiously walking around the haunted Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza restaurant shouting “Hello” as he scopes out his eerie surroundings.

An ominously cheerful narrator then says, “We’re going to have so much fun together” as Freddy the bear appears in the dark with chilling red eyes.

The massively successful game dropped in 2014 and has since sparked a wave of spinoff games and novels.

In the popular horror game, players act as an anonymous night guard who struggles to survive five nights at the pizza joint while being pursued by multiple murderous animatronics ― including Nightmare Freddy, Scrap Baby, Molten Freddy and Lefty ― who want to slice him like a slice of pizza.

The new film is directed by Emma Tammi (“The Wind”) and also stars Elizabeth Lail, Kat Conner Sterling, Piper Rubio, Mary Stuart Masterson and Matthew Lillard.

“Five Nights at Freddy’s” is set to hit theaters and Peacock on Oct. 27.

