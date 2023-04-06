Five Nights at Freddy's first look teases a slice of terror

Halloween reboot producer Jason Blum is switching from pumpkins to pizza for spooky season.

Universal has announced that the studio is releasing Blumhouse's Five Nights at Freddy's in cinemas on Oct. 27 with a simultaneous premiere on Peacock. The movie is adapted from the horror video game franchise about grinning, jump-scare-loving animatronic creatures. The film follows a troubled security guard as he begins working at the Chuck E. Cheese-esque food emporium Freddy Fazbear's Pizza. While spending his first night on the job, he realizes the night shift at Freddy's won't be an easy one to survive.

'Five Nights at Freddy's'

Blumhouse/Instagram 'Five Nights at Freddy's'

Five Nights at Freddy's stars Josh Hutcherson, Matthew Lillard, Elizabeth Lail, Kat Conner Sterling, Piper Rubio, and Mary Stuart Masterson. The movie is directed by Emma Tammi (The Wind) and is written by Tammi, Five Nights at Freddy's creator, Scott Cawthon, and Seth Cuddeback. The film's animatronic characters come courtesy of Jim Henson's Creature Shop.

Blumhouse has released a first look image from Five Nights at Freddy's, which you can see above and below.

