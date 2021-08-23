Five names of Charlotte 49ers players you may not know (but definitely should)

The Charlotte 49ers are less than two weeks from hosting a Power 5 opponent for the first time.

Will Healy’s third season as head coach boasts the deepest team in program history with a mix of veteran leaders, talented young players and several P5 transfers. His challenge comes in replacing nine starters from last season, meaning there will be plenty of new faces in key spots.

Here are five Charlotte names you may not know but should entering the 2021 kickoff Sept. 3 vs. Duke:

Geovante Howard, cornerback

Howard joined the 49ers in the spring following stops at Kilgore Community College and Purdue. At 6-foot, 190lbs, Howard was coined as a “lockdown corner” by Healy. In his first season with the Niners, expect Howard to shadow the opponent’s best receiver and show off his physicality and ball skills. Howard and Kansas State transfer Jon Alexander spent a season together in JUCO at Kilgore and have displayed great chemistry through training camp. As a redshirt junior, Howard has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Davondre “Tank” Robinson, free safety

Charlotte revamped its secondary with three Division I transfers this offseason, with Robinson being the most proven addition. Filling the shoes of program tackle leader Ben DeLuca will be no small feat, but Robinson has the length and speed to anchor the secondary. Robinson recorded consecutive 70-plus tackle seasons at East Carolina, including three interceptions in 2019.

“When I was at ECU, I was kind of young, but now I’m much more mature in my fifth year,” Robinson said. “I’ve been focusing on getting my eyes right this offseason. That’s the most important part of defensive back play, as long as your eyes are good and you’re moving fast, you’ll be good.”

Tyler Murray transferred to the Charlotte 49ers last year after two successful seasons at Troy.

Tyler Murray, linebacker

Murray returns as the leading tackler and vocal leader of the 49ers’ defense. Murray made a splash in his first game with Charlotte, recording 14 tackles, two fumble recoveries, a forced fumble and an interception. After being the scout team MVP in 2019 and Conference USA Honorable mention in 2020, the Reese’s Senior Bowl candidate has the motor and skill set to find himself on the first-team all-conference list this year.

Story continues

“We can be really good, fast and physical. We can be a really hard team to beat on defense,” Murray said. “We’ve got to come out here with the same mindset every day. The one team goal is to win the championship. We’re working and going through the hard stuff now so it can be smooth during the season. The team is getting better every single day.”

TJ Moore, tackle

Moore played high school ball at Mallard Creek and spent the past four seasons in the SEC at Florida. Bringing his 6-5, 300-pound frame to the offensive line will shore up a group that struggled throughout the 2020 season. Moore opted out last season but played in all 13 games for the Gators in 2019. He has been an immediate impact guy in the locker room and at tackle.

“He’s been fantastic. I mean, he’s a pro before he’s a pro,” Healy said. “He’s a big-time addition and he felt it was a good opportunity to stay at home and make Charlotte relevant.”

Victor Tucker, receiver

It’s no surprise finding Tucker on this list in what will likely be his final season with the 49ers. Tucker’s breakout 2019 season was highlighted by two of the biggest catches in program history on his way to 909 yards and seven touchdowns. The Miami native will wear number one this season, signifying his last shot to achieve his main reason for coming to Charlotte — winning a conference title.

When asked about the toughest defensive back in C-USA, Tucker provided bulletin-board material:

“To be honest, it’s more about me and my mentality. None of them come to mind. I’m all about dominating whoever is in front of me, so nobody, none of them are good.”