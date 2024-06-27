Five moments that show England fans were right: Palmer, Mainoo and Gordon must play at Euro 2024

Cole Palmer's introduction to the Slovenia match on Tuesday night gave England fans cause for optimism - Getty Images/Chris Brunskill

England’s otherwise plodding performance against Slovenia in Tuesday night’s goalless draw was enlivened by the introduction of substitutes Kobbie Mainoo, Cole Palmer and Anthony Gordon, who are now pushing hard for a starting place.

Southgate is searching for a formula that can change the public mood, and England’s best spell on Tuesday night came with Mainoo, Palmer and Gordon on the pitch.

England’s midfield problems mean Mainoo is closest to claiming a starting berth, replacing Conor Gallagher after just 45 minutes on Tuesday night. Southgate has already burned through a couple of his options to partner Declan Rice, and Mainoo’s dexterity and comfort on the ball in tight spaces ought to complement Rice.

With England’s attack lacking speed and runners beyond captain Harry Kane, Gordon’s stock is rising although he only had a few minutes in which to impress against Slovenia.

Palmer may have to dislodge one of Jude Bellingham or Bukayo Saka, although a significant section of England’s fanbase is ready for him to do so after some enterprising moments against Slovenia.

These are five moments that showcased the qualities of England’s promising substitutes.‌

Palmer’s early dribble

Shortly after coming on Palmer found himself wide on the left flank, the zone where England attacks go to die. Rather than turning out and passing back, Palmer’s first intention was to get the ball out of his feet and run at his opponent. It only led to a throw-in, but after so much sterile possession early in the game this was a welcome tonic. Only Bellingham attempted more dribbles than Palmer across the game, although none were completed according to Opta’s definition.‌

Palmer’s through ball

Back in his natural habitat inside right, this through ball showed Palmer’s vision and creative qualities. England’s attack lacked penetrative movements beyond opposition defences, and it was telling that the recipient of Palmer’s pass was his fellow substitute and tournament fledgling Mainoo. The Manchester United man’s cut-back across the box was excellent, but England had no midfield runner arriving to sweep it home. This was one of England’s best moves of the game.‌

Mainoo receiving the ball in a crowd scene

Mainoo’s 45 minutes was tidy and efficient rather than one for the highlight reels, but England are in desperate need of some continuity in midfield. This simple move showed how an England midfield of Rice, Mainoo and Bellingham can combine, with Rice firing a pass into Mainoo despite the fact he is marked. Mainoo’s comfort receiving the ball under close attention marks him out from England’s other options. His lay-off found Bellingham in a dangerous central space but he failed to capitalise.‌

Mainoo’s movement without the ball

It was Mainoo’s run that gave Palmer an option to hit with that through ball, and he was constantly on the move. Mainoo has been mooted as a player who can orchestrate England’s play from deep, but certainly on this occasion he was more of a roving force. Mainoo played in advance of Rice, and was rarely standing still. He is also comfortable moving to the left or right side of the pitch, which could help England get both flanks firing, something yet to happen in this tournament.‌

Gordon’s line-breaking pass

The Newcastle United winger suddenly morphed into prime Sergio Busquets with this slicing pass through the Slovenia midfield. It was a surprising contribution from a player who was surely brought on to be a flyer down the left. Once again, Mainoo was the recipient ahead of the ball, and found Kane with a lovely backheel. Kane could have looked for a return pass to Mainoo, but spread play to Foden whose shot was saved. Slovenia were too deep and Gordon came on too late for his primary attribute, pace, to be fully realised.