The five-minute hair trick that elevates any outfit

Jenna Coleman showcases the hair flick, which takes inspiration from the 1990s - getty

Hold back on froufrou, discretion is the counterbalance to an embellished frock, says Christian Wood, the hair stylist behind Jenna Coleman’s elegant flick at the recent Evening Standard Theatre Awards. She wasn’t the only actress sporting the look at the ceremony. Zawe Ashton offset her Erdem maxi dress with a similar style.

Coleman’s flick takes its reference from the 1960s and the 1990s supermodel era, says Wood. “Jenna and I took inspiration from Jean Shrimpton along with Amber from Clueless,” he says. “Shrimpton’s hair was the starting point but in today’s world it’s too voluminous on top so we went with less height, then tucked the sides of Jenna’s hair behind her ears for a modern feel.”

Photographer David Bailey and model Jean Shrimpton, who led the way with the 'hair flick' style - Mirrorpix

The flick, which works best on shoulder-length hair like Coleman’s, is an easy look to do yourself at home, Wood insists. Start by applying a light mousse at the roots. “You want a volumising product that isn’t sticky nor leaves a residue which can cause hair to go flat after a few hours,” he says.

Next, warm a pea-sized amount of serum or oil throughout the mid-lengths and ends before blow drying with a round bristle brush. “It needn’t be 100 per cent sleek at this point,” he says. Then make a centre parting, using a pin tail comb for precision. “It’s the one detail you should aim to get perfect – a sharp parting elevates everything.”

To create the flick, Wood suggests using a GHD Rise Hot Brush on top of the surface of the hair wrapping the barrel around the ends and holding it in place for 5 to ten seconds to allow the heat to set the flick in place. “It’s the simplest tool to use – it gets rid of fluffiness and helps the shape take hold,” he adds.

Zawe Ashton at the Evening Standard Theatre Awards 2023 - WireImage

To finish, use a light hairspray all over. Wood raves about Color Wow Extra Mist-ical Shine Spray. “I use it on all of my red-carpet clients. It acts like a highlighter, imbuing shine and reflection without restricting movement,” he says.

To tame flyaways around the hairline, Wood suggests spraying some into a brow brush and smoothing over baby hairs to keep them in place. And if your ends are particularly dry, which is often the case with coloured hair, then use a natural bristle brush with a little extra shine spray and gently work it over the surface.

It’s that easy.

The flick kit

Mousses

Left to right: Kerastase Couture Styling Mousse Bouffante, £34.50; Augustinus Bader The Hair Oil, £39; Color Wow Extra Mist-ical Shine Spray, £26, LOOKFANTASTIC

Hairbrushes to get the look

Left to right: GHD Rise Hot Brush, £143; Ibiza Hair CC3 Brush, £33.95; Pin Tail Comb, £2.99, Amazon

