Five ministers inducted into Puducherry cabinet

A visual from the swearing-in ceremony (ANI).

Puducherry [India], June 27 (ANI): Five MLAs of the ruling coalition government led by Chief Minister N Rangasamy sworn in as ministers by Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday.

A Namassivayam of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Chandira Priyanga of All India NR Congress are among the prominent names who were inducted into Rangasamy cabinet.

The coalition of All India NR Congress (AINRC), the BJP, and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) had emerged victorious in the Puducherry elections in May this year. (ANI)