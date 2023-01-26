Tyre Nichols: Five Memphis police officers charged over death

Sam Cabral - BBC News, Washington
·3 min read
From left: Demetrius Haley, Desmond Mills, Jr., Emmitt Martin III, Justin Smith and Tadarrius Bean
From left: Demetrius Haley, Desmond Mills, Jr, Emmitt Martin III, Justin Smith and Tadarrius Bean

Five former police officers in Memphis, Tennessee, have been charged with second-degree murder after a man died following a traffic stop.

Tyre Nichols, 29, was stopped on 7 January for alleged reckless driving. He died three days after his arrest.

Lawyers for the men say their clients plan to fight the charges. Speaking on Thursday, the lawyers said they had not yet seen the video of the arrest.

The footage is expected to be released on Friday evening local time.

The city's police chief earlier urged people to stay calm once the clip is made public at around 18:00 (22:00 GMT Friday).

"This is not just a professional failing. This is a failing of basic humanity toward another individual," Police Chief CJ Davis said.

The five officers, all of whom joined the Memphis Police Department in the last six years, were fired last week after an investigation found them to be "directly responsible for the physical abuse of Mr Nichols".

Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Desmond Mills Jr, Emmitt Martin III and Justin Smith are all in custody, jail records show.

All have been charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression.

In a news conference on Thursday, lawyers for two of the officers said they would plead not guilty.

Blake Ballin, an attorney for Mr Mills, said: "Knowing Mr Mills and the kind of person he is, I cannot imagine he has anything but feelings of grief for the [Nichols] family."

A lawyer for Emmitt Martin III said the death was "shocking to officers".

"No-one out there that night intended for Tyre Nichols to die," said the attorney, William Massey.

The Nichols family and their lawyers privately reviewed the video footage of the arrest earlier this week.

"He was a human piñata. It was an unadulterated, unabashed, non-stop beating of this young boy for three minutes," lawyer Antonio Romanucci said of its contents.

On Wednesday, the family's lawyers said a post-mortem examination indicated he had been severely beaten.

"My son was a beautiful soul," said Mr Nichols' mother, Rowvaughn Wells. "Nobody is perfect, but he was damn near." She called her son's death a "murder".

Activists hold signs showing Tyre Nichols as attorney Ben Crump is seen speaking on a monitor during a press conference
Tyre Nichols, 29, dies three days after being stopped by police in Memphis

Mr Nichols was stopped by police on his way to a local park, his mother said. City officials said police officers pulled him over for reckless driving and two "confrontations" occurred.

According to authorities, the first happened as officers approached the vehicle and he attempted to flee on foot. They said the second confrontation happened when officers tried to arrest him.

Mr Nichols later complained of shortness of breath and was taken to hospital, police said, where he was listed in a critical condition. Officials said Mr Nichols had "succumbed to his injuries" on 10 January, but provided no further detail. An official cause of death has not yet been disclosed.

Reverend Al Sharpton, a US civil rights leader, told BBC News the crime was particularly painful because of the race of the officers.

"We fought to put blacks on the police force," he said. "For them to act in such a brutal way is more egregious than I can tell you."

Mr Sharpton also said he believes the outcome would have been different if the suspect in the incident was white.

"I do not believe these five black police officers would have done this had be been a young white man," he said.

The FBI and the Department of Justice have opened a civil rights investigation into Mr Nichols's death.

In a statement, President Joe Biden sent condolences to the victim's family and the entire city of Memphis.

"As Americans grieve, the Department of Justice conducts its investigation, and state authorities continue their work, I join Tyre's family in calling for peaceful protest," he said.

"Outrage is understandable, but violence is never acceptable."

