Five members of the same family killed in Ukraine including young baby

Five members of the same family have been killed as Russian forces continue their brutal invasion of Ukraine, according to reports.

It was reported the family, including a young baby and a six-year-old, were shot as they tried to flee from the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson.

Ukrainian patrolman Oleg Fedko had decided to move his family away as Russian soldiers continue their assault across the country, BBC reported.

Tragedy struck when he was on shift and it was reported his father - also named Oleg Fedko - helped evacuate the family in two cars in order to try flee the invasion.

The patrolman’s brother described how he had been talking to his mother when he heard her shout that children were in the car.

Shots were then heard. The two grandparents, the patrolman’s wife Irina, six-year-old Sofi and Ivan, who was just a few weeks old, were killed.

At least 16 Ukrainian children have been killed due to Vladimir Putin’s war, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

Among those schoolchildren, was primary school girl Polina was shot by Russian saboteurs in Kyiv.

People are seen near cars, which locals said were burned during recent shelling, in the separatist-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine February 28, 2022. (REUTERS)

A six-year-old was also killed following an airstrike in the city of Mariupol.

Following shelling of civilian areas across the country, Ukraine said a further 45 children have been wounded.

At least 352 Ukrainians were killed.

Russia has been accused of using a vacuum bomb or thermobaric weapon during its invasion of Ukraine.

One of the bombs was used on an Ukrainian army base, killing 70 soldiers and is against the Geneva convention, Kyiv’s ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova said.

The International Criminal Court has also opened an investigation into war crimes and crimes against humanity concerning Russia’s invasion.