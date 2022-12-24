Five LGBTQ activists who stood out for speaking up for themselves and their community in 2022

Cady Stanton, USA TODAY
·4 min read

As 2022 saw a rise in anti-LGBTQ rhetoric, legislation and hate crimes, the year also saw an increase in the number of LGBTQ activists speaking out against hateful speech, discrimination and laws that infringe upon their rights.

Among those advocates are LGBTQ teens, who have been most significantly impacted by legislation such as Florida's so-called "Don't Say Gay Bill"/Parental Rights in Education Law, bans on transgender girls participating on sports teams that match their gender identity and restrictions on gender-affirming care for transgender and gender-nonconforming youths.

Polls have shown that Generation Z Americans – those born from 1997 to 2003 – have the highest rates of identification with the LGBTQ community at 21%, compared with 7.1% of total U.S. adults. Here are five Gen Z LGBTQ teens who made their voices heard in 2022:

LGBTQ TEENS: As 'Don't Say Gay' and similar bills take hold, LGBTQ youths feel they're 'getting crushed'

Dylan Brandt speaks at a news conference outside the federal courthouse in Little Rock, Ark., July 21, 2021. Brandt, a teenager, is among several transgender youth and families who are plaintiffs challenging a state law banning gender confirming care for trans minors.
Dylan Brandt speaks at a news conference outside the federal courthouse in Little Rock, Ark., July 21, 2021. Brandt, a teenager, is among several transgender youth and families who are plaintiffs challenging a state law banning gender confirming care for trans minors.

Dylan Brandt, 17, Arkansas

Arkansas teen Dylan Brandt has been outspoken this year during the state's trial over a ban on gender-affirming care for transgender and gender non-conforming youths.

As a plaintiff in the case alongside three other transgender teens represented by the American Civil Liberties Union of Arkansas, Brandt testified in November on the positive impact hormone therapy has had on his life and the risks behind withholding the same care for other LGBTQ youths.

“My outside finally matches the way I feel on the inside,” Brandt said at the trial. “I have my days, but for the most part this has changed my life for the better. I can look in the mirror and be OK with the way I look and it feels pretty great.”

While testimony and statements have concluded in the trial, the judge has yet to make a decision on the case: a ruling which legal experts and LGBTQ advocates have told USA TODAY could have larger consequences for LGBTQ youths nationwide.

TRANSGENDER TEENS: Should transgender youths have access to gender-affirming care? Why bans are 'cruel' and 'dangerous'

Rebekah Bruesehoff, 13, is a transgender girl from Camden County, N.J.
Rebekah Bruesehoff, 13, is a transgender girl from Camden County, N.J.

Rebekah Bruesehoff, 15, New Jersey

Transgender youth activist and athlete Rebekah Bruesehoff of New Jersey has been a loud advocate for transgender rights since she was 8 years old. She has spoken in front of politicians and policymakers about LGBTQ issues and authored a book about LGBTQ inclusivity.

In 2022, she traveled around the country speaking as a champion with the GenderCool project, a youth transgender awareness campaign, including at the Tory Burch Foundation’s 2022 Embrace Ambition Summit and at the Out & Equal 2022 Workplace Summit. She was also featured in the Trevor Project's "Stories of Pride" project in June.

Harleigh Walker, 15, Alabama

In March, Harleigh Walker spent her high school spring break testifying in front of the Alabama House and Senate, opposing legislation that makes it a felony to prescribe gender-affirming puberty blockers and hormones to transgender minors. While the measure still passed the Legislature and was signed into law by Gov. Kay Ivey in April, it was later partially blocked by a federal judge.

Following her testimony, Walker was named an LGBTQ Nation 2022 Hometown Hero for her work advocating for transgender issues at a young age, and she visited the White House for Transgender Day of Visibility in March.

Schools aren't guaranteed safe for LGBTQ families: Here's how to show support.

New LGBTQ books to celebrate Pride month
New LGBTQ books to celebrate Pride month

Cameron Samuels, 18, Texas

Cameron Samuels of Texas discovered earlier this year that their school district had confidentially compiled a spreadsheet listing books banned for various grade levels, most of which dealt with racism and/or LGBTQ themes.

Samuels worked with their classmates and partnered with Voters of Tomorrow, a Gen Z-oriented civic engagement organization, to distribute copies of commonly blacklisted LGBTQ-themed books, such as Mike Curato's graphic novel "Flamer" and "Cinderella Is Dead" by Kalynn Bayron.

Samuels was named Banned Book Week's Youth Honorary Chair for their work and was included in GLAAD's 20 Under 20: 2022 Outstanding Young LGBTQ Changemakers list.

Rep. Michelle K. Rayner-Goolsby speaks on the steps of the Historic Capitol Monday morning to protest the House Bill 1557, also known as the &quot;Don't Say Gay&quot; bill by critics on March 8, 2022.
Rep. Michelle K. Rayner-Goolsby speaks on the steps of the Historic Capitol Monday morning to protest the House Bill 1557, also known as the "Don't Say Gay" bill by critics on March 8, 2022.

Will Larkins, 18, Florida

Will Larkins a Florida high school senior, has been the face of LGBTQ youth opposition to Florida's so-called "Don't Say Gay" legislation that restricts the discussion of gender and sexuality in the state's elementary schools.

An outspoken opponent of the legislation and its copy-cat bills in other states, Larkins has testified in front of the Florida Legislature multiple times and was one of the co-organizers behind the statewide school walkout against "Don't Say Gay". They've since visited the White House and worked with Voters of Tomorrow to help lobby for passage of the Respect for Marriage Act.

Dig deeper

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Five LGBTQ activists that spoke up for transgender, gay rights in 2022

Latest Stories

  • Murray hits winning free throws, Hawks end Magic's streak

    ATLANTA (AP) — Dejounte Murray hit a pair of decisive free throws with 1.3 seconds left, Trae Young had 37 points and 13 assists, and the Atlanta Hawks held off the Orlando Magic 126-125 Monday night to snap their six-game winning streak. Orlando went on a 12-0 run over 2:17 late in the fourth quarter to wipe out a 13-point deficit and take a 125-124 lead on Markelle Fultz’s layup with 3.8 seconds remaining. Young inbounded from the sideline, and Murray drew a foul from Paolo Banchero. Murray hi

  • Should the Blue Jays consider a reunion with Liam Hendriks?

    A reunion may be in the cards between the Toronto Blue Jays and relief pitcher Liam Hendriks, who last appeared for the team in 2015.

  • Nets' Irving out against Warriors with right calf tightness

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving missed the Brooklyn Nets' game against Golden State on Wednesday because of right calf tightness. Coach Jacque Vaughn said after Irving arrived at the arena, he did some shooting and then reported his tightness. The Nets initially listed their point guard as questionable but then scratched him shortly after. Irving averaged 27.4 points in his last 10 games, including 38 in a victory over Detroit on Sunday. He has missed just one game since returning from an eight-gam

  • Maple Leafs acquire Dryden Hunt from Avalanche for Denis Malgin

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired Dryden Hunt from the Colorado Avalanche for fellow forward Denis Malgin, the club announced Monday. Hunt, 27, has put up 14 goals and 42 points in 193 regular-season games in parts of six NHL seasons with the Florida Panthers, Arizona Coyotes, New York Rangers and Avalanche. The Cranbrook, B.C., native has two goals in 28 games with the Avalanche and Rangers this season. Acquired from Florida for forward Mason Marchment in February 2020, Malgin was

  • Is Precious Achiuwa the answer to the Raptors' weaknesses?

    Amit Mann and C.J. Miles discuss how Precious Achiuwa can affect what ails the Raptors. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Avalanche's Cale Makar feels 'guilty' about declining penalty

    Cale Makar declined a power play after New York Islanders forward Mathew Barzal was wrongly penalized for tripping on Monday.

  • EXPLAINER: Why are baseball teams spending so much money?

    Aaron Judge, Carlos Correa and Trea Turner combined for almost $1 billion in contracts. Xander Bogaerts, Jacob deGrom, Dansby Swanson, Carlos Rodón, Brandon Nimmo and Willson Contreras added up to another billion. And that's just nine players. Just one lucrative slice of baseball's December spending spree. What a difference a year makes. It has been an epic holiday season already for several teams and players — a year after Major League Baseball locked out its players in an ugly labor dispute th

  • Jets' Quinnen Williams active, Jags' Travon Walker sidelined

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets Pro Bowl defensive tackle Quinnen Williams will play against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night after a calf injury sidelined him last Sunday. Williams, selected to his first career Pro Bowl team Wednesday, leads the Jets with a career-high 11 sacks. He injured a calf in New York's loss to Buffalo on Dec. 11 and sat out the Jets' 20-17 defeat against Detroit last Sunday. Williams' return will help boost a pass rush that has been among the NFL's

  • Righty Chris Bassitt has high expectations for Toronto Blue Jays

    Chris Bassitt's expectations for the 2023 Blue Jays are as high as those of the average Toronto fan. Bassitt and the Blue Jays announced that they had agreed to a US$63 million, three-year deal on Friday. The 33-year-old right-handed pitcher said that although he was pursued by several teams in free agency the Blue Jays were the right fit because he feels they could win it all. "I think they're capable of winning a World Series, or I would not have come," said Bassitt in a video call with Toront

  • Vejmelka sharp in Coyotes' 2-1 shootout win over Kings

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Karel Vejmelka had 26 saves and stopped all three shots in a shootout in the Arizona Coyotes' 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Friday night. Arizona’s Nick Schmaltz scored on a power play in the first period. Alex Iafallo evened it on the man advantage in the second, leaving the Coyotes tied heading into the third period for the fifth straight game. Nick Bjugstad scored on Arizona's second shot in the shootout after Vejmelk stopped Gabriel Vilardi. Arizona's Clayton

  • Nets break loose for 91 points in 1st half, rout Warriors

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 23 points, all but two in a 91-point first half that was the third-biggest in NBA history, and the Brooklyn Nets routed the Golden State Warriors 143-113 on Wednesday to send the reigning champions staggering home with their second blowout loss in two nights in New York. With Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins sidelined, the Warriors fell behind by 44 points in this game and finished 1-5 on their trip to the East. The Nets matched a franchise reco

  • Antetokounmpo's 42 points leads Bucks past Pelicans 128-119

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 42 points and 10 rebounds in his return from a one-game absence and the Milwaukee Bucks held off a late New Orleans surge to beat the Pelicans 128-119 on Monday night. Brook Lopez mixed in four 3-pointers with opportunistic play in the paint to score 30 points for the Bucks, who led by as many as 18 points in the fourth quarter before the Pelicans pulled to 117-114 on CJ McCollum's fade away. Former Pelicans star Jrue Holiday responded with a late 3 a

  • Maple Leafs acquire Dryden Hunt from Avalanche for Denis Malgin

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired Dryden Hunt from the Colorado Avalanche for fellow forward Denis Malgin, the club announced Monday. Hunt, 27, has put up 14 goals and 42 points in 193 regular-season games in parts of six NHL seasons with the Florida Panthers, Arizona Coyotes, New York Rangers and Avalanche. The Cranbrook, B.C., native has two goals in 28 games with the Avalanche and Rangers this season. Acquired from Florida for forward Mason Marchment in February 2020, Malgin was

  • Andersson's OT goal gives Flames 3-2 win over Ducks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Rasmus Andersson scored 2:24 into overtime and the Calgary Flames beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 on Friday night. Andersson beat Lukas Dostal with a wrist shot from the right circle to extend Calgary’s point streak to four games, with three wins in that stretch. Michael Stone and Brett Ritchie also scored, and Jacob Markstrom made 21 saves as the Flames wrapped up a successful four-game California road trip. Mason McTavish and Jakob Silfverberg had power-play goals — the sixth

  • Foegele snaps tie, McDavid scores again as Oilers top Stars

    DALLAS (AP) — Warren Foegele broke a tie with 8:14 left and the Edmonton Oilers scored three times in the third period to beat the Dallas Stars 6-3 on Wednesday night. Mattias Janmark had two goals and an assist as the Oilers snapped a three-game losing streak. Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor McDavid also scored for Edmonton against the Central Division leaders. McDavid scored on the rush on his only shot on goal to make it 5-3 with 3:43 remaining. He leads the NHL with 29 goals and 6

  • Reliever Seth Lugo, Padres finalize $15M, 2-year contract

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Free-agent reliever Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres finalized a $15 million, two-year contract on Thursday. Lugo gets a $7.5 million salary next season, and his deal includes a $7.5 million player option for 2024. He could earn $500,000 in performance bonuses for games as a relief pitcher: $100,000 each for 40, 45, 50, 55 and 60. Lugo also could earn $1.5 million for starts: $250,000 each for 10, 14, 18, 22, 26 and 30. He gets a hotel suite on road trips. A 33-year-old right-

  • AP sources: Cubs, LHP Drew Smyly agree to 2-year contract

    CHICAGO (AP) — Drew Smyly is staying with the Chicago Cubs, agreeing to a $19 million, two-year contract. Two people familiar with the negotiations confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on Friday on condition of anonymity because the contract was pending a successful physical. Smyly has an opt out after the 2023 season. The left-hander will make $8 million next year and $8.5 million in 2024. There is a $10 million mutual option for 2025 with a $2.5 million buyout. The 33-year-old Smyly went

  • Stone scores twice in 3rd, Golden Knights beat Coyotes 5-2

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Mark Stone had many opportunities to score in the first two periods Wednesday night with several high-quality chances, but couldn't get the puck past Arizona Coyotes goalie Karel Vejmelka. More chances came in the third period, and Stone didn't let those go to waste. He put Vegas ahead for good with a power-play goal 8:56 into the final period and later scored short-handed to help the Golden Knights end a dry spell at home with a 5-2 victory. Stone, who also had an assist, becam

  • Kakko scores late to lead Rangers to 5-3 win over Islanders

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kaapo Kakko scored the tiebreaking goal with 2:47 remaining and the New York Rangers rallied for a 5-3 win over the crosstown-rival Islanders on Thursday night for their eighth win in nine games. Barclay Goodrow had a goal and two assists, Julien Gauthier had a goal and an assist, and Artemi Panarin and Vincent Trocheck also scored for the Rangers. Igor Shesterkin stopped 15 shots to get his 17th win of the season and improve to 2-7-1 in 10 career games against the Islanders. “It

  • Verlander: Cohen persuaded him Mets are building a winner

    NEW YORK (AP) — Justin Verlander's phone rang in November. New York Mets owner Steve Cohen was on the line. “It really wasn’t a baseball call. It was just a ‘Hey, this is Steve. You’re Justin. Let me get to know you a little bit,’" the pitcher recalled Tuesday. That conversation led to an $86.7 million, two-year contract on Dec. 5, a deal that was finalized two days later. The three-time Cy Young Award winner was introduced at a news conference Tuesday at Citi Field. Verlander joins former Detro