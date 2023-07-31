Five killed, including 10-year-old, in Russian missile attack on Zelensky’s hometown Kryvyi Rih

A firefighter works at a site of an apartment building heavily damaged by a Russian missile strike (via REUTERS)

At least five people have died after an attack on Volodymyr Zelensky’s hometown of Kryvyi Rih.

More than 40 people are believed to have been wounded after missiles struck a nine-storey block of flats in the southern Ukrainian city on Monday morning.

Oleksandr Vilkul, the city’s mayor, said the dead included a 10-year-old girl and her 45-year-old mother.

“Regions of Ukraine are being shelled by the occupiers, who continue to terrorise peaceful cities and people,” President Zelensky wrote on Twitter.

“Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded. There may be people under the rubble. My condolences to all those who have lost their loved ones because of Russian terror.”

Part of the building in Kryvyi Rih that was hit by a Russian missile today, fell down even more. The moment was captured on video.



As of now, four people have been confirmed dead, including a 10 year old child.

53 people injured - regional military administration. pic.twitter.com/TN8sI46aNF — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) July 31, 2023

A mother pulled her 10-year-old child out from the rubble of a building destroyed by the attack, according to the regional governor.

Serhiy Lysak wrote on Telegram: “She does not remember how she pulled out the child. Apparently, mother’s love gave her strength. Now they are in hospital.

“In total, almost 150 residents got out of the mutilated high-rise building on their own. Another 30 were helped to get outside by rescuers.”

Russian forces have attacked more than 100 Ukrainian towns and cities in the last day, according to Ukraine’s defence ministry.

It said on Telegram: “Russian troops shelled the territory of nine regions of Ukraine during the past 24 hours.

“130 settlements and 91 infrastructure objects were attacked from various types of weapons - mortars, tanks, barrel artillery, MLRS [rockets], air defence systems, UAVs [drones], tactical aircraft.

“There are dead and wounded among civilians, the number of victims is being specified.”