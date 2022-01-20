Five Key Moments From Joe Biden’s Longer-Than-Expected Press Conference

Ted Johnson
·6 min read

The biggest surprise from Joe Biden’s presidential press conference was its length: At nearly two hours, it was as if he was trying to compete with Donald Trump for making his meetings with the media more like a marathon.

It also affirmed what White House correspondents have long argued, that the fleeting moments of availability Biden tends of give are no match for the traditional press conference. In a less frantic setting, reporters were able to multiple questions and then follow up, not just on what they asked but on the answers that Biden gave to others.

More from Deadline

The press conference also gave more of a sense of Biden unscripted, perhaps more of what he really thinks, even if his declaration that “I don’t believe the polls” is a bit of a familiar talking point for politicians when their numbers are sagging. What we saw was a better and more authentic sense of Biden — emphatic on some points, prickly on others, and perhaps a bit too candid on some topics.

Biden stopped himself at one point. In talking about the provocations of Vladimir Putin, there was one moment when Biden caught himself as he explained what had to happen for the situation to recede. “There’s room to work if he wants to do that, but I think as usual he is going to … I am not going to go any further.”

Here’s five moments that stood out:

Putin’s provocations: The situation in Russia and Ukraine was one of the dominant topics throughout the press conference, as Biden warned Putin that his country has “never seen the sanctions like the ones I have promised” if Russia invades.

Although he was candid when he said that Russia would enter the country, he talked of NATO disagreement if there was a “minor incursion.”

“It depends on what he does, to what extent we get total unity on the NATO front.”

The set off alarm bells in Ukraine, per CNN, that there would be a difference between an incursion and an invasion.

Later, White House Press Secretary sought to clarify what Biden said, releasing a statement, “President Biden has been clear with the Russian President: If any Russian military forces move across the Ukrainian border, that’s a renewed invasion, and it will be met with a swift, severe, and united response from the United States and our Allies. President Biden also knows from long experience that the Russians have an extensive playbook of aggression short of military action, including cyberattacks and paramilitary tactics. And he affirmed today that those acts of Russian aggression will be met with a decisive, reciprocal, and united response.”

Black voter disappointment: NBC News’ Kristen Welker asked him about her conversations with his supporters in South Carolina, who told her of their disappointment that Biden did not push for voting rights legislation earlier in his term.

The question was one of the more difficult ones posed to Biden, as it is an especially personal issue for him. His 2020 campaign turned around after the endorsement of South Carolina congressman Jim Clyburn and Black voter turnout in that state.

“The fact is … there is a timing that is not of ones own choices,” Biden said, adding that “part of the problem is I have not been out in the community nearly enough.”

Republican intransigence: Biden said that he has been surprised by the level of Republican opposition, and he tried to make the case that it is different than that experienced by Barack Obama when he served as vice president.

His point: Republicans no longer say what they are for, only what they are against. Otherwise, they are beholden to his predecessor, Donald Trump.

But he bristled at the idea that his speech on voting rights last week contributed to the polarization, with Republicans contending that he compared them to Bull Connor, the Birmingham segregationist.

When Real Clear Politics’ Philip Wegmann asked Biden, “I know that you dispute the characterization that you called folks that opposed those voting bills as being Bull Connor or George Wallace, but you said that they would be in the same camp…”

“No I didn’t say that. Look at what I said. Go back and read what I said. And tell me if you think I called anyone who voted on the side of the position taken by Bull Connor that they were Bull Connor. That is an interesting reading of English. I am assuming you got into journalism because you like to write.”

Wegmann also asked Biden whether he thought the 2022 elections would be “illegitimate” if some new state voting restrictions remain in place and the proposed federal voting laws do not get passed.

“Imagine if those attempts to say that the count was not legit, you have to recount it and we are going to discard the following votes. I’m not saying it is going to be legit. The increase in the prospect of it being illegitimate is in direct proportion of the prospect of not being able to get these reforms passed. But you are not going to see me, and I don’t think you are going to see the Democratic party, given up on, coming back, assuming that the attempt fails today.”

Fitness for office: Biden quickly dismissed a question from Newsmax’s James Rosen, who cited polls and asked him, “Why do you suppose such large segments of the American electorate have come to harbor such profound concerns about your cognitive fitness?”

“I have no idea,” Biden said. And that was that.

The ‘reset’: So much of the build up to the press conference was on how this would be an opportunity for Biden to “reset,” or chart a future course for the coming year after a rough first one. He tried to do that from the outset by outlining the administrations accomplishments but also addressing the fatigue and frustration over the ongoing pandemic. His message was that there will be a return to normalcy. “We’re not there yet but we will get there.”

Responding to a question from CNN’s Jeff Zeleny, Biden outlined what he plans to do differently, starting with more travel across the country to talk to the public. “I am going to get out of this place more often,” he said. He also plans to seek the advice of more outside experts, even editorial writers. And he said that he would be “deeply involved” in the midterms, including campaigning and fundraising.

What was not said was anything about staff shakeups, something that is pretty common when polls are underwater and criticism is even coming from members of his own party. At this point in Donald Trump’s term, after all, he was on his second chief of staff, second press secretary and fourth communications director. Instead, Biden signaled that the administration’s problem was not so much in the message, but in getting through to voters so they can hear it.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Reshaun Walkes comes full circle in being drafted by Toronto FC

    TORONTO — Reshaun Walkes watched the MLS SuperDraft online, hoping to see his name pop up. Then the MLS site crashed. Fifteen minutes later he got a call from his agent saying he had been drafted. "But the site's down," the 22-year-old forward from Brampton, Ont., recalled thinking. "I was in shock in a way. I didn't see it so I didn't want to believe it until I saw it. But if he's telling me, then it must be true. So it was a mixed reaction. "But I saw it at in the end. It was an unreal moment

  • Canada's Mahler wins World Cup ski cross in Olympic tune up

    NAKISKA, ALTA. — Kris Mahler's Olympic bid got a boost from his victory in men's World Cup ski cross Saturday. In the Canadian team's final tune-up ahead of next month's Winter Olympics in Beijing, Mahler prevailed in a tight four-man final at Nakiska ski resort west of Calgary. The 26-year-old from nearby Canmore, Alta., topped the podium for the second time in his career following his first win in Val Thorens, France in December, 2019. Mahler held off runner-up Florian Wilmsmann of Germany and

  • Booker, McGee help Suns rout Pistons in Michigan homecoming

    DETROIT (AP) — Devin Booker scored 30 points and JaVale McGee added 20 in their Michigan homecomings to help the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns rout the Detroit Pistons 135-108 on Sunday. “I was just hitting shots and the guys were getting me the ball in good places,” said Booker, from Grand Rapids. “I never got to see the Pistons play in person very often — I grew up about two hours west of here — so I love coming here to play what was my favorite team growing up.” Booker made 11 of his first 14 shot

  • Coyotes send Canadiens to 6th straight loss, 5-2

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Nick Schmaltz and Johan Larsson each had a goal and an assist, and the Arizona Coyotes stretched the Montreal Canadiens' losing streak to six games with a 5-2 win on Monday. Montreal’s first trip to Arizona since 2019 pitted the two teams at the bottom of the NHL standings and the league's two lowest-scoring teams. The teams combined for six goals in the first two periods before shutting each other down in the third. Travis Boyd and Janis Moser also scored for the Coyotes,

  • Overcoming obstacles, US figure skaters ready for Beijing

    Kaitlin Hawayek spent last summer dealing with a concussion that she got in practice, unsure of when she would be able to join ice dance partner Jean-Luc Baker on the rink again to prepare for the Beijing Olympics. Ashley Cain-Gribble spent time in the hospital with COVID-19, an illness that left her with long-term asthma. They are just two of the figure skaters in the American contingent headed to the Winter Games next month who have had to overcome obstacles — mostly illness and injury — to co

  • Reunion will have to wait, Lowry listed out for 'personal reasons' versus Raptors

    MIAMI — The Toronto Raptors' much-anticipated reunion with Kyle Lowry will have to wait a few weeks. The Miami Heat have listed Lowry out for Monday night's game against the visiting Raptors for personal reasons. It would have been Lowry's first game against his former team since he was acquired by Miami this past off-season. The Raptors are scheduled to play in Miami again on Jan. 29. The Heat are slated to play in Toronto on Feb. 1, but there could potentially be no fans at that game if the On

  • For Scottie Barnes, Rookie Of The Year award is about legacy

    Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes knows the race for Rookie Of The Year is extremely close this year — and he doesn’t try to hide what it means to him. Barnes spoke about vying for the award as a way to establish his legacy. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Playoff frustration continues for Raiders in loss to Bengals

    CINCINNATI (AP) — The playoff frustration for the Raiders just won't end. A season of tumult for Las Vegas could have been salved with the first playoff win in 19 years, but the Raiders couldn't catch up with the Cincinnati Bengals, who ended an even longer playoff drought of their own. That most recent postseason win for the Raiders came in a conference championship game before they lost to Tampa Bay in the 2003 Super Bowl. Prior to Saturday, the organization had managed just one playoff appear

  • AP Was There: Magic plays center, Lakers clinch NBA title

    PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (AP) — Rookie Earvin “Magic” Johnson steps in and plays center for the injured Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in Game 6 of the NBA Finals with his Los Angeles Lakers holding a 3-2 series lead over the Philadelphia 76ers. Johnson, a 6-foot-9 point guard, finishes with 42 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists to help the Lakers clinch the title with a 123-107 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. The Associated Press is republishing verbatim the story on Johnson's position switch to help clinch

  • Blues legend Chris Pronger celebrates jersey retirement by chugging beer

    Chris Pronger celebrated his jersey retirement by crushing a cold one at the podium.

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks beat Capitals to snap skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice to end a seven-game goal drought, Thatcher Demko made 31 saves and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Washington Capitals 4-2 Sunday to snap a three-game losing streak. Pettersson had not scored in more than a month, dating to Vancouver's game against Columbus on Dec. 14. He scored twice in the first five minutes of the second period, the first on the power play and second at even strength, to get the Canucks on the board and give them the lead. Demko

  • Larkin scores 2 in Red Wings' 3-2 OT win over Sabres

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Dylan Larkin scored the tying goal in regulation and notched the game-winner 2:07 into overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 3-2 comeback win over the Buffalo Sabres on Monday before a sparse crowd in snowbound western New York. “Very satisfying,” Larkin said. “It’s real nice to get this one done in overtime.” Vladislav Namestnikov added a short-handed goal for the Red Wings, who swept Buffalo in a home-and-home series to snap an 0-4-2 skid on the road and improve to 4-4-

  • Toronto-area motorsport team headed to Daytona for 24-hour race

    Mechanics from Pfaff Motorsports put the finishing touches on their plaid-painted Porsche 991.2 GT3 R race car inside a Vaughan, Ont., vehicle shop on Saturday. They fine-tuned the suspension, checked the aerodynamic settings, and set the wing angle, all before they loaded the car up in a long-haul truck for the trip to Daytona Beach, Fla. — a city synonymous with high-speed car racing. The Greater Toronto Area-based motorsports team is headed stateside to compete for the fourth time in a gruell

  • Tampa Bay's Stamkos one of 4 voted to NHL All-Star squads

    NEW YORK (AP) — Centers Steven Stamkos of the Tampa Bay Lightning, Nazem Kadri of the Colorado Avalanche and Mika Zibanejad of the New York Rangers, and Anaheim winger Troy Terry won the final roster spots for All-Star Weekend as a result of fan voting, the NHL announced Monday. The league said Zibanejad cannot attend the Feb. 4-5 event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for personal reasons. He will be replaced by Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel, who finished second in the Metropolitan

  • Siakam and VanVleet are the perfect pair to usher in Raptors' new era

    Pascal Siakam's recent emergence as a premier playmaker combined with Fred VanVleet's shooting ability has given the Raptors a truly dynamic 1-2 punch.

  • Mikheyev scores with 3:15 left to lift Leafs past Blues 6-5

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ilya Mikheyev scored the go-ahead goal with 3:15 remaining, lifting the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 6-5 victory over St. Louis on Saturday night. Timothy Liljegren, Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews, John Tavares and Michael Bunting also scored for Toronto. “That’s crazy, a roller-coaster ride," Marner said. “Obviously, that’s not the game we kind of want to play, but I think we did a great job with just staying with it, making sure we’re doing the right things no matter if we gave up

  • Player's Own Voice podcast: Natalie Spooner primed for Olympic puck drop

    On the eve of Olympic competition, it is reassuring to see that women's international hockey is no longer a tale of two countries. Canada-USA is the rivalry that North Americans love, of course, but Finland, Russia and Germany are all serious contenders nowadays, which can only be beneficial for the game. Canadian forward Natalie Spooner can barely wait for the puck to drop in Beijing. It may seem like a paradox, but she is convinced that the enforced isolation from COVID has actually injected n

  • Kripps secures silver Crystal Globe in 2-man bobsleigh, Appiah snags monobob bronze

    Justin Kripps of Summerland, B.C., placed second in Saturday's two-man bobsleigh season finale and the overall standings while Toronto's Cynthia Appiah slid to bronze in St. Moritz, Switzerland to finish third on the monobob World Cup circuit. Kripps, the reigning two-man Olympic champion, posted a two-run time of two minutes 11.95 seconds with brakeman Cam Stones of Whitby, Ont., trailing only Francesco Friedrich, who clocked 2:11.76 for his seventh win of the season. The German ran way with th

  • Patriots, Jones end season with a dud in 47-17 loss to Bills

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — After gaining so much ground during Mac Jones’ rookie season, the New England Patriots faltered at the finish. Throttled 47-17 by the Buffalo Bills in a wild-card playoff game on Saturday night, the loss showed how much progress the Patriots still need to make to close the gap on their AFC East rivals. “Losing is terrible,” Jones said. “None of us wanted to do that tonight. But there’s nothing we can do about it now. There’s a lot to look forward to and positive and lea

  • Kevin Durant leaves Nets' game with sprained left knee

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant missed the second half of Brooklyn's game against New Orleans on Saturday night after spraining his left knee in a collision. The NBA's scoring leader left with 5:38 remaining in the second quarter and the Nets announced at halftime that he wouldn't return. He had 12 points in 12 minutes. Durant was hurt when teammate Bruce Brown bumped into a driving Herbert Jones and fell backward into him. Durant grabbed at his knee, tried to walk it off and then asked to be remov