Five key midterm trends that could define the future of American politics

Verity Bowman
·4 min read
Midterms - Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP
Control of the US Congress hangs in the balance after surprisingly strong results for Democrats in the midterm elections.

Votes are still being counted, but key trends are emerging that could define American politics for years.

Red wave more like a ripple

The finish line is a way off yet. Republicans could still gain control of the House and their chances in the Senate aren’t over.

But the so-called red wave of Republican victories some pollsters predicted has failed to materialise.

In the Senate, Democrats are narrow favourites to retain control. The first big win for them early on Wednesday morning saw Pennsylvania Lt Gov John Fetterman defeat Trump-backed TV star 'Dr Oz'.

The rest of the seats finished as expected, which leaves Arizona, Georgia and Nevada as the deciders. The Democrats are currently ahead in Georgia and Arizona.

The House is most likely to fall into Republican hands, but Democrats have been winning many of the 'toss-up' races, leaving the final results uncertain.

Arise, DeSantis

In this election, it’s important to spot not just which party wins, but which candidate is leading the charge.

Florida Gov Ron DeSantis was one of the biggest winners of Tuesday night.

His win poses a major headache for Republicans over who should lead the Party into the 2024 presidential elections.

Poor results for many of Donald Trump’s handpicked candidates damage the former president’s claims that he can win back the White House.

Mr DeSantis became the first Republican to win Miami-Dade County for 20 years, since Jeb Bush.

The Latino vote played a big role in pushing him to victory, with him winning 57 per cent, much higher than the 40 per cent he won in 2018 and Donald Trump’s 46 per cent in 2020.

Ultimately, Mr DeSantis won by nearly 20 points with 93 per cent of the vote counted, a larger margin than virtually any poll showed at any point in the race.

Ron DeSantis - GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images
Election deniers shunned

Voters shunned the most hardline 2020 election deniers, many of them backed by Mr Trump.

The America First Secretary of State Coalition is a group that is most extreme in rejecting Joe Biden’s presidential victory.

There were worries that if they swept the board they could potentially thwart democratic elections, particularly those in swing states.

But voters didn’t back them. In New Mexico, Audrey Trujillo lost, and Kristina Karamo missed out in Michigan.

While Mr Trump's most high-profile acolyte, Kari Lake, looked set to lose in Arizona and Doug Mastriano of Pennsylvania also failed in his bid.

Coalition members are lagging behind in Arizona and Indiana, although these races there haven’t been called yet.

Gen Z props up Biden

A Gen Z “youthquake” appears to have boosted the Democrats, with support among 18 to 24-year-olds surging in key races relative to the 2020 presidential election.

High support among younger voters can be seen most starkly in the results of the Pennsylvania Senate race, where Democrats have gained a seat from the Republicans.

Mr Fetterman was backed by 72 per cent of 18 to 24-year-olds, a CNN exit poll suggests. This is a huge increase on the 2020 presidential race, where CNN’s exit poll showed support of 59 per cent among that age group for Mr Biden.

In New Hampshire, 76 per cent of 18 to 24-year-olds backed incumbent Maggie Hassan, who had feared that she could lose her seat to Republican challenger Don Bolduc.

And meanwhile, the midterms saw the first Gen Z member of Congress elected: Maxwell Frost, aged 25, who will now represent Florida’s 10th district in the House.

Independents favour the Democrats

Independent voters have played a big role in boosting the Democrats.

According to exit polls, independent voters favoured Democrats 49 per cent to 47 per cent.

This is unusual for a midterm election: In the last four elections, the opposition party has won independents by double digits.

Now, the Republicans could lose this group by a significant margin.

Some have attributed the rise to a push by the Left to enshrine abortion rights after the striking down of Roe v Wade.

