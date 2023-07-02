Five Just Stop Oil protesters charged after disrupting Pride parade

Five Just Stop Oil protesters are due to attend Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London on Tuesday (PA Wire)

Five Just Stop Oil protesters have been charged after disrupting the Pride parade in central London.

Seven eco-activists were arrested on suspicion of public nuisance offences after trying to block the march at 1.25pm in Down Street, Piccadilly, on Saturday.

Ben Plumpton, 68, Zosia Lewis, 22, Olier Clegg, 20, Gosse Bootsma, 25, and 23-year-old Callum Goodge have now been charged with behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

They have been bailed to attend Westminster Magistrates’ Court on August 4.

Two males, aged 19 and 22, were released on bail pending further enquiries.

Prior to the event, Just Stop Oil had threatened “escalations” if organisers refused to comply with their demands.

A Just Stop Oil spokesman had said: “The climate crisis has already killed, and made homeless, millions of people including many LGBTQ+ people.

“We are calling on Pride in London to make a statement condemning new oil, gas and coal. If Pride in London fails to take these basic steps necessary to protect our community, we will have to consider potential escalations.”