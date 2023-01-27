Seven Israelis shot dead in East Jerusalem terror attack

Israeli emergency service personnel and security forces stand near a covered body at the site of a reported attack - AHMAD GHARABLI

At least seven Israelis have been shot dead and 10 others wounded in a terror attack in East Jerusalem, Israel's Foreign Ministry has said.

"Earlier this evening at around 8.30pm, a terrorist arrived at a synagogue in the Neve Yaakov boulevard in Jerusalem and proceeded to shoot at a number of people in the area," a police statement said.

Israeli forces said they had shot dead the gunman, who has not yet been identified, and had cordoned off the scene.

There was no initial claim of responsibility for the synagogue attack, which took place as worshippers attended Sabbath services on International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

The attack came amid heightened tensions over an Israeli raid on Palestinian militants in the northern West Bank on Thursday which killed nine people.

A mob of Israeli youths was filmed vandalising Palestinian cafés in Jerusalem's Old City on Thursday, as the United States called for a swift end to a "cycle of violence" in the Holy Land.

The young men, who were carrying Israeli flags, entered the Chrsitian quarter and began harassing residents and tourists according to a statement on Friday by the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem.

Israeli security forces deploy at the site of a reported attack in a settler neighbourhood of Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem, on Jan 27, 2023 - AHMAD GHARABLI

"Some tourists were sitting in a restaurant, enjoying the peaceful atmosphere of the neighborhood, when suddenly this group started harassing them and destroying chairs and tables of the shops and restaurants located there," the Catholic organisation said.

"This unprovoked violence instilled fear in the shopkeepers and residents of the Christian quarter as well as visitors," it added.

Israeli police eventually arrived to break up clashes between Israeli and Palestinian youths, which were captured in part on camera. One clip posted online showed young men hurling chairs at each other outside Taboon, a popular wine bar in the Christian quarter of the Old City.

An Israeli police spokeswoman said they arrested a Jewish "rioter" leading the vandals and that an investigation into his motive was ongoing.

Palestinians celebrate following Jerusalem's shooting attack, in Gaza City Jan 27, 2023 - MOHAMMED SALEM

It is the second serious incident involving Jerusalem's Christian community, following the desecration of graves inside the Protestant Cemetery in early January. Israel has arrested two Jewish youths over that case of vandalism.

The incident on Thursday night occurred after Israel conducted a major raid on Palestinian militants in the West Bank camp of Jenin earlier that day, in which nine Palestinians were killed.

Also on Friday, Israel launched limited airstrikes on the Gaza Strip in response to a series of rocket attacks from the Palestinian enclave.

The Israel Defence Forces [IDF] said it struck an underground rocket factory run by Hamas, the Islamist group that controls Gaza, after a small number of rockets were launched at Israel.

Air raid sirens sounded in Israeli communities near the Gaza border in the early hours of Friday morning after the rockets were fired, but there were no reports of any injuries.

One rocket fell short of the border, another landed in an open area and three were intercepted by Israeli air defences, an IDF spokesman said.

The restrained exchange of fire suggests that neither side wishes to escalate the conflict further at this stage, though Thursday's deadly raid in Jenin refugee camp has left the Holy Land on edge.