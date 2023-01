RCMP have secured an area in Five Islands, N.S., while they investigate a suspicious death. (Jeorge Sadi/CBC - image credit)

RCMP say a death in Five Islands, NS., involving a firearm is suspicious.

In a Twitter post at 9:38 p.m. Monday, police said they had secured an area around Wharf Road and are asking people to avoid the area.

Wharf Road is closed at Highway 2.

Police have not released any details about the victim or suspect, but said in a second post that more information would be released as it becomes available.

MORE TOP STORIES