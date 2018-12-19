Five important lessons we've learned from the 2018 fantasy football season

By Neil Dutton Player Profiler

Another NFL regular season is ending, as well as another fantasy football campaign. All those thousands of plays by hundreds of players across the league will shortly be confined to our memories, where, for some, they will remain untouched.

However, there are many lessons that we can learn from this season by closely examining the advanced metrics on PlayerProfiler.com. These five lessons can help us when it comes to evaluating players in “real” football, as well as fantasy. After all, what is the past if not the teacher of the future?

Lesson No. 1: Hoard Target-Magnet Running Backs

As the NFL continues to become more and more of a pass-first, pass-often league, running backs who can serve in the passing game continue to grow in importance. Running backs are averaging 4.61 targets per game in 2018. From the rise of Saquon Barkley and Tarik Cohen to the fall of Leonard Fournette and Jordan Howard, passing game activity is a key driver of running backs in fantasy this season.

With NFL teams passing more than ever before, running backs who only rely on between-the-tackles carries are becoming fantasy football anachronisms. Of the top-12 fantasy backs, only three average fewer than five targets per game. The days of a two-down grinder are now behind us.

Lesson No. 2: Supporting Cast Matters

From quarterback to offensive line play, a quality supporting cast can buoy previously inefficient players like Melvin Gordon. The same can be said for the alternative — poor teammates can significantly throttle the production of former fantasy wunderkinds like David Johnson. From Josh Rosen’s anemic 4.3 Adjusted Yards Per Attempt, which ranks No. 35 among qualified quarterbacks, to the Cardinals’ 68.8 Run Blocking Efficiency Rating (No. 65), even Johnson’s 134.1 (96th percentile) Burst Score and elite receiving skills could not overcome the utter lack of talent surrounding him. While red zone touchdowns have propelled Johnson into the top-15 fantasy running backs this season, his -15.0 Production Premium (No. 51) and 1.3-percent Breakaway Run Rate (No. 56) illustrate how the league’s worst offense can drag down the efficiency of a proven stud running back.

Lesson No. 3: Tight End YAC Rules

Much like the running back spot, the modern tight end must catch the ball first and block second. Furthermore, elite fantasy tight ends are not merely big targets who can box out smaller defenders at the catch point. More than any other metric, tight end royal is driven by yards after the catch.

Of the top twelve fantasy tight ends, nine of them have amassed more than 30-percent of their receiving via yards after the catch (YAC) this season. This year’s YAC poster child is George Kittle, whose 730 YAC is 185 more than the No. 2 tight end (Travis Kelce) and makes up an astonishing 63-percent of his 1154 total receiving yards in 2018. Kittle’s absurd YAC is fueled by a 127.3 (89th percentile) Burst Score. From Kittle to Kelce to David Njoku to Vance McDonald to Jared Cook, the top YAC Per Target tight ends all possess above-average explosiveness. Speaking of which…

Lesson No. 4: Chase The Explosiveness

Michael Bay has eluded to this for years — explosiveness matters beyond the tight end position. The average running back Burst Score is 118.63, while the best satellite backs average 121.5. Think Alvin Kamara. The ability to produce explosive plays in the passing game propelled Aaron Jones up the Packers’ RB depth chart, much to the chagrin of Mike McCarthy.

While Jamaal Williams was praised as the superior pass blocker, Jones’ 127.3 (87th percentile) Burst Score indicated that his touches increased the Packers probability of scoring on any given play. Like Alvin Kamara and Jones’ closest comparable player on PlayerProfiler, Christian McCaffrey, pulling Jones off the field in passing situations represented the extreme outer bounds of coaching irrationality in 2018.

Lesson No. 5: Slot Production Fuels Wide Receivers

Conventional wisdom tells us that it is difficult for a slot receiver to be the focal point of a team’s passing game — at least to a point that would make that player a worthwhile fantasy asset. Of course, there have been exceptions over the years, namely Wes Welker and Jarvis Landry. Outside receivers have historically garnered the high Target Shares, Pro Bowl appearances, endorsement deals, and mega contracts.

Pittsburgh wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster’s 60.7% Slot Rate was the highest among the NFL’s top fantasy producers. Beyond Smith-Schuster, four of the top-12 fantasy wide receivers ran 30-percent of their routes from the slot and 10 of 12 ran at least 15% share at the slot in three-and four-receiver sets in 2018. Overall, 39 wide receivers have scored 50 or more fantasy points while lining up at the slot in 2018. Slot usage is now a critical data point when projecting fantasy production.

