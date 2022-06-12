Five grown-up retreats to get to before the school holiday chaos

Can Auli, Mallorca

It’s sandwich season – the May half term insanity and the Jubilee travel madness has died down and the school bell has yet to ring on the summer holidays (signalling the instant swamping of all European resorts worth visiting). June is the travel sweet spot for those looking for a last minute grown-up break, it's also the time when clued-up parents of newborns or preschoolers check into under-the-radar hotels that welcome this age group. Our writers have tried and tested these breaks, so if you’re after an exclusive Caribbean island, a "you've been where?!" destination, an almost-empty family-friendly resort, or an understated adults-only hotel, you'll find it here.

The Ritz Carlton

Maldives, Fari Island

Perfect for: those in need of total cossetting.

The Maldives has a secret: it may be the number one honeymoon choice for travellers in the UK, but it's also extremely family-friendly, so travelling in school holidays often means that these teeny islands are crammed with children. June is the perfect month to visit to avoid the droves, but those arriving with newborns or pre-schoolers will be (very) well looked after. Particularly at this new resort, with its sleek streamlined style, villas that float like space pods on the turquoise water and its sustainable ethos, The Ritz Carlton’s new Maldivian offering feels like a trip into the future – and a fabulous future it is, too. Forget beach shack chic, the vibe is refined minimalism. Crescent-shaped infinity pools, which merge into the waves, and sweeping curved decks create a designer oasis in the middle of the Indian Ocean.

The Ritz Carlton Maldives

Stella loves: The coconut station and island creamery, where ice cream Sundays are whipped up with a tantalizing array of toppings (the candy cane was a family favourite), adds a touch of paradise pizazz.

Out and about: Over a small slatted bridge on the culinary island, the resort’s vast circular pool at Eau Bar is the perfect sunbathing spot and the focus of the daily sunset ritual. Traditional drums and the lighting of a ring of fire against the kaleidoscope sky mark the end of each island day. By night, the menu is Japanese with a creative twist (try the avocado carpaccio). Also, only a five-minute boat ride over the waves is the Fari Marina, where a hub of restaurants from the Ritz Carlton and its neighbouring resorts awaits.

Story continues

Villas from £1,200 per night, ritzcarlton.com/maldives

Words: Naomi Greenaway

Grand House

Algarve, Portugal

Best for: those who want an unhurried beachy retreat.

The Algarve has many enormous hotels catering to children, you have to look underneath the primary-coloured resorts to find the elegant gems. This boutique hotel, built in 1926, has been immaculately restored to its Belle Epoque glory. The design is stunning throughout, with rattan furniture, crystal-festooned chandeliers and an eclectic mix of framed pictures, maps and bookcases evoking a bygone age. The 30 bedrooms are bang up to date, however, with extra-deep mattresses and walk-in power showers. There are some strong dining options: the Grand Salon fine-dining restaurant, with waterside views, serves Algarvian dishes with a contemporary twist. (The red snapper with violet potatoes and beurre blanc was exquisite.) Meanwhile, at the hotel’s beachside restaurant, all white and airy with an Ibiza vibe, we had an excellent cataplana, a traditional seafood stew.

Grand Hotel Algarve beach club

Stella loves: The eButler mobile device, from which you can arrange room service and ask for recommendations for exploring the area. The Grand Beach Club (pictured) has a laidback but lightly buzzing atmosphere.

Out and about: The hotel offers a range of experiences, including sybaritic cocktail masterclasses with a mixologist, and gyrocopter flights (skyxpedition.com). There are plenty of beautiful beaches nearby, such as at Praia Verde, which has soft golden sand perfect for tiny tots toes, as well as picturesque villages, including Cacela Velha. Ria Formosa Natural Park is also worth a visit – it's home to more than 30,000 birds, including some rare species (formosamar.com).

Double rooms from £172 a night, grandhousealgarve.com

Words: Philip Wilson

Hotel Albergo

Beirut, Lebanon

Best for: those who love interior design (and want a destination to brag about at dinner parties).

Picture an old Lebanese house from the 1930s with a canary yellow facade and interiors like something out of a Wes Anderson film. This is Hotel Albergo. One of the upscale Relais & Chateaux family, it is a luxury boutique hotel in the heart of Achrafieh, one of the city’s oldest districts. Inside old tiled floors are adorned with Persian rugs while each room has a different theme, spanning the Mediterranean to the oriental and colonial. Each also has a different colour scheme, from millennial pink to powder blue, and all are peppered with knick-knacks and a mish-mash of furniture from around the world. It’s Arabic meets Art Deco to captivating effect. Once you’ve taken it all in, take the original, slightly rackety, cage-like elevator to the rooftop for sundowners by the pool and views across the city.

Stella loves: the French cookies, pink lemonade and homemade rose-flavoured Turkish delight waiting in your room on arrival.

Out and about: Head to Mar Mikhael for a row of great bars offering cocktails and shisha. For dinner, eat at T-marbouta on Hamra Street for the best fattoush and hummus you’ll ever try. Be sure to book a car one day to visit the ancient towns of Harissa and Byblos, an hour’s drive away.

Double rooms from £400 a night, albergobeirut.com

Words: Danielle Sheridan

L’Andana

Tuscany, Italy

Best for: those looking for a go-slow haven (with a side of babysitting)

From the moment you walk down the long, cypress-flanked driveway, it’s clear you’re somewhere special. This handsome hotel is hidden in 500 hectares of countryside, with views of the olive groves and vineyards from every suite. Rooms are furnished in traditional Tuscan style worthy of Italian nobility. The villa was built as the Grand Duke of Tuscany’s country lodge in the 1800s, and guests can live out a similarly opulent existence within its five-star grounds – there are tennis courts, a state-of-the-art gym, golf course, two outdoor pools and two restaurants, one of which is Michelin-starred. Go horse riding or mountain biking, or make use of the Espa spa. Come aperitivo hour, take a behind-the-scenes tour of the winery, Acquagiusta, where grapes grown on the estate are harvested, pressed and matured into excellent red, white and rosé wine.

L'Andana Italy

Stella loves: Breakfast served al-fresco in the garden with glorious views. Bonus: the buffet includes no fewer than eight varieties of freshly-baked cake. Plus there's a dinky kids club that takes preschoolers (which is rare for a 14-bedroom hotel).

Out and about: A complimentary shuttle whisks guests to the cute seaside town Castiglione della Pescaia with its hilltop medieval fortress. The seafront promenade is lined with beach restaurants: Le Cannucce is the swankiest. Stop by artisanal gelato bar Orso Bianco (15 Via V. Veneto) for lemon, pineapple and basil sorbet on the way back. Culture fiends should head for Grosseto, with its archaeological museum (museidimaremma.it) and historic Cathedral of San Lorenzo, while nature lovers have 9,000 hectares of Maremma Nature Park to explore.

Double rooms from £375 per night, andana.it/en

Words: Sarah Royce-Greensill

Cotton House

Mustique, St Vincent and the Grenadines

Best for: those who like to follow in royal footsteps.

This private Caribbean island, once owned by Lord Glenconner and frequented by Princess Margaret (to whom he gifted some land there), has the feel of a member’s club, and an extraordinarily discreet one at that. It’s popular with royals, A-listers and the one per cent, some of whom own the villas there, but there’s not a paparazzi long-lens in sight. Cotton House is the only hotel on the island, a 17-bedroom boutique spot that draws back a regular clientele, thanks to its impeccably friendly staff, homely feel and excellent restaurant, Veranda. Though upmarket, it's relaxed too – the wraparound veranda has plump sofas and swing chairs for reading in the shade, watching the ocean. Guests can hire ‘mules’ (posh electric golf buggies) to tootle around the island, to Basil’s Bar to see the live band, or to Geliceaux Beach, a secluded bay of turquoise water and white sand, where Princess Margaret often picnicked. Though for hotel guests, Endeavour Bay is on your doorstep (a 90-second walk from our room), a calm, crystal clear bay – there are sunbeds on the sand, waiters to deliver rum punches to you (beware, they’re famously potent), and paddleboards as well as other watersports.

Stella loves: Waking up to the sound of birds and taking tea by your private plunge pool (if you stay in a duplex suite room) before breakfast.

Out and about: Grab a map from reception, hire a mule and drive around the island on day one to get your bearings. The hub of the island is the village, home to Basil’s Bar, as well as a small bakery and the Purple and Pink House shops where you can buy beautiful kaftans. Don’t leave the island without booking a picnic – staff at the hotel will pack it for you, then book a picnic table at one of the private beaches. Forget sandy ham sandwiches, expect ceviche, fresh salads and barbecued pineapple.

Duplex suites from £1,050 a night, cottonhouse.net

Words: Laura Powell

Can Aulí

Mallorca, Spain

Best for: those who know that Mallorca is the new 'adult' Ibiza.

This wonderfully private boutique hotel is secreted away in a quiet, narrow backstreet in Pollença, behind the brick façade of a 17th century mansion. Opened in 2021, it’s a chic, grown-up retreat from the noisy, bustling streets and town square. From the lobby to the pool terrace, restaurant and rooms, Can Aulí has been created with an impeccable design sensibility, melding traditional island craft and materials with a contemporary minimalist aesthetic. After a day trip to Palma or a stint at the beach, this is a hotel that soothes you time and again on your return.

Can Auli, Mallorca, Spain

Stella loves: The fact there's not a child in sight, it's an adults-only hotel (so one for just the couples). Also, the patio restaurant with its reworked Mallorcan classics, using the very best local ingredients. Try the seafood & fish cannelloni.

Out and about: Can Aulí makes a great base for exploring the island, both inland and its coast. The mountain villages of Deia and Valldemosa are only one hour away by car, the pine-lined beach of Formentor, 20 minutes away. Back in Pollenca, visit artisanal textile factory Teixit Vicens Shop, which sells the finest ‘Roba de Llengues’ traditional woven fabric. For food, try Ca's Patro Restaurant (Cala Deia), a rustic cliffside seafood shack, popular with holidaying Hollywooders and yachting oligarchs (+34 971 639 137) or the La Trencadora Restaurant (Pollenca), which serves fresh rustic fare in its garden (+34 971 531599).

Double rooms from £170, canauliluxuryretreat.com

Words: Krishna Sheth

When is your favourite time of year to travel? Comment below to join the conversation