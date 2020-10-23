You and Five Friends Can Rent a Private Island in Florida For $50 a Night This November

From House Beautiful

Celebrating the holidays is definitely going to look different this year. If you and your friends had a socially-distanced backyard "Friendsgiving" on the calendar, Hotels.com might just be able to one up that.

The travel site is offering one group of six friends the chance to stay on a completely private island during the week before Thanksgiving (from November 14 to November 21). Named "Friendsgiving Island" (yes, really!), this vacation home bubble is located off the coast of Marathon, Florida.

The lucky group who secure this booking will stay in a gorgeous 5,000-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bathroom vacation home. Kayaks, paddleboards, a boat dock, and a helicopter launch pad will all be available to use.

Hotels.com has also arranged for a private chef to come in and cook the ultimate Friendsgiving feast for the travelers, "so you can eat, drink and be thankful without having to worry about who will cook the turkey" says the listing.

