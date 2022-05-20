Five fantastic events happening in Columbus this weekend. Here are the details.

In Columbus, there’s always something fun to do; whether you and your family are going to the museum or you’re having an evening filled with good times and live music. Columbus has it all.

Here are five fun events happening this weekend:

Where: Uptown Columbus, 25 West 10th St., Suite 4

When: Saturday, 9 a.m. — 12 p.m.

Shop for fresh and organic produce, home goods, crafts and homemade baked goods at Market Days. The market will cover four blocks on Broadway and is perfect for the whole family, even furry friends!

Mad Science Show

Where: Oxbow Meadows Environmental Learning Center, 3535 South Lumpkin Road

When: Saturday, 11:30 a.m. — 12:30 p.m.

This one’s for the kids–and adults. Get ready to have your mind blown and experience science in a new and exciting way, featuring an Oxbow Mad Scientist. Tickets are $5 each (kids two and under are free) and tickets must be purchased ahead of time on the event’s page.

Yoga at the Museum

Where: The Columbus Museum, 1251 Wynnton Road

When: Saturday, 10:30 a.m.

Get ready to relax and let go of stress during this yoga session. The all-level yoga session will be led by Sue Tomkiewicz. Tickets are $5 for nonmembers and free for members. To become a member, please register on the event’s website.

BANKS Food Hall Concert Series, featuring The Normas

Where: BANKS Food Hall, 1002 Bay Avenue

When: Saturday, 12 — 4 p.m.

Grab some food, drinks and dessert at your favorite spots in BANKS Food Hall and enjoy live music from The Normas this Saturday. The event is free to attend, but food and drinks are up to attendees to purchase.

Princess Party

Where: Columbus Georgia Convention & Trade Center, 801 Front Avenue

When: Saturday, 9:30 a.m. — 5:30 p.m.

Is your little one ready to party like a princess? Grab the tiara and ballgown — this event is sure to make your princess smile, as there is a meet and greet (and photos) with each princess.

All guests must have a ticket, but children one year and under are free. Tickets can be purchased on the event’s page.