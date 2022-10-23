Five new faces joining NLPS board

The preliminary election results released on election night indicate the next Nanaimo Ladysmith Public Schools’ board of trustees will be made up of four incumbents and five new representatives.

Naomi Bailey collected the most votes with 10,395, representing 11.5 per cent of the votes received. Bailey was first elected in the January 2022 by-election. Incumbents Tania Brzovic, Greg Keller and Charlene McKay received the second, third and fourth most votes, respectively. Rounding out the elected trustees will be Leana Pellegrin, Mark Robinson, Leanne Lee, Chantelle Morvay and Tom Rokeby.

Incumbent Bill Robinson came in tenth followed by Tanner Scott and Andrew Gasson. With Bill Robinson losing a bid for a fourth term, Brzovic, who is entering a third term, will now be the longest serving trustee on the upcoming board.

A total of 90,351 ballots were cast.

Rachelle Stein-Wotten, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Gabriola Sounder